City of Brainerd Meeting Notice Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, section 13D.04, subdivision 2 The Brainerd Planning Commission will hold a Special Meeting to discuss a potential TIF District in the City of Brainerd Wednesday, July 12th at 6:00 p.m. City Hall, City Council Chambers 501 Laurel Street ANYONE NEEDING SPECIAL ACCOMODATIONS, PLEASE CALL 218-828-2307 (July 5, 2023) 238700

