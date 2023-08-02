City of Brainerd, Minnesota Annual Discl

City of Brainerd, Minnesota Annual Disclosure of Tax Increment Districts for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 TIF District Name: TIF 4-11 TIF 4-13 TIF 4-15 TIF 4-16 TIF 4-17 TIF 4-18 East Timberland Artspace Taco Jimmy Royal Brainerd Mall Townhomes John’s John’s Tire Current net tax capacity $251,250 $14,154 $27,742 $10,472 $5,394 $10,388 Original net tax capacity $50,184 $253 $22,158 $7,346 $2,848 $6,578 Captured net tax capacity $201,066 $13,901 $5,584 $3,126 $2,546 $3,810 Principal and interest payments due in 2023 $192,905 $11,047 $5,373 $2,619 $3,132 $11,408 Tax increment received in 2022 $191,401 $11,585 $5,237 $2,935 $3,426 $4,995 Tax increment expended in 2022 $184,415 $11,060 $5,458 $2,744 $2,213 $4,415 Month and year of first tax increment receipt 7 / 2004 7 / 2003 7 / 2009 7 / 2009 7 / 2010 7 / 2017 Date of required decertification 12/31/2029 12/31/2028 12/31/2034 12/31/2034 12/31/2035 12/31/2042 Additional information regarding each district may be obtained from- Connie Hillman, Finance Director City of Brainerd 501 Laurel Street Brainerd, MN 56401 (218) 828-2307 (Aug 2, 2023) 245196