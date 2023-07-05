CITY OF BRAINERD SUMMARY FINANCIAL REPOR

CITY OF BRAINERD SUMMARY FINANCIAL REPORT The purpose of this report is to provide a summary of financial information concerning the City of Brainerd to interested citizens. The complete financial statements may be examined at the office of the City Administrator, City Hall, 501 Laurel Street. Questions about this report should be directed to Jennifer Bergman, City Administrator at (218) 828-2307. Revenues and Expenditures for General Operations (Governmental Funds) Total Total Increase 2022 2021 (Decrease) Revenues: Taxes $6,396,030 $6,266,118 2.1% Special Assessments 488,951 620,111 -21.2% Licenses and Permits 507,460 413,824 22.6% Intergovernmental Revenue 10,247,361 6,825,798 50.1% Charges for Services 1,247,637 1,246,070 0.1% Other 2,927,609 3,752,733 -22.0% Total Revenues $21,815,048 $19,124,654 14.1% Per Capita 1,486 1,329 11.8% Expenditures: Current General Government $5,001,567 $2,756,663 81.4% Public Safety 5,593,448 5,302,332 5.5% Public Works 3,022,472 2,785,631 8.5% Culture & Recreation 1,143,230 1,110,812 2.9% Other 1,894,770 1,818,858 4.2% Debt Service Principal 4,567,051 4,695,918 -2.7% Interest and Other Charges 1,174,283 1,199,491 -2.1% Capital Outlay 7,071,912 8,670,321 -18.4% Total Expenditures $29,468,733 $28,340,026 4.0% Per Capita 2,008 1,969 2.0% Total Long-term Indebtedness $37,680,758 $42,440,906 -11.2% Per Capita 2,567 2,948 -12.9% Total Governmental Funds Fund Balance - December 31 $37,254,042 $44,558,655 -16.4% Per Capita 2,538 3,095 -18.0% (July 5, 2023) 238595