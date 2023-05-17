CITY OF EAST GULL LAKE CITY COUNCIL NOTI

CITY OF EAST GULL LAKE CITY COUNCIL NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: The City of East Gull Lake City Council will be holding a special meeting on June 8, 2023 at 3:00pm at City Hall, 10790 Gull Point Road, East Gull Lake, MN 56401. The purpose of this special meeting is to begin the process of lining up financing for upcoming city projects (road, trail, wastewater, etc.) Laura Christensen City Administrator / Planning and Zoning Administrator City of East Gull Lake (May 17, 2023) 224689