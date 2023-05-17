CITY OF EAST GULL LAKE CITY COUNCIL NOTI

CITY OF EAST GULL LAKE CITY COUNCIL NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: The City of East Gull Lake City Council will be holding a special meeting on June 6, 2023 at 6:30 pm at the Cragun’s Legacy Clubhouse (Pavilion) located at 11496 East Gull Lake Drive, East Gull Lake, MN 56401. The purpose of venue change is to conduct his meeting at a facility that allows for greater attendee capacity. Laura Christensen City Administrator / Planning and Zoning Administrator City of East Gull Lake (May 17, 2023) 224890