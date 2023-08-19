CITY OF EAST GULL LAKE CITY COUNCIL NOTI

CITY OF EAST GULL LAKE CITY COUNCIL NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: The City of East Gull Lake Planning & Zoning Commission and City Council will be holding a meeting on August 29, 2023 at 5:00pm at City Hall located at 10790 Gull Point Road, East Gull Lake, MN 56401. The purpose of this meeting is to hold a project kick-off relating to East Gull Lake Land Use, Zoning, and Subdivision Ordinance rewrite. Laura Christensen City Administrator / Planning and Zoning Administrator City of East Gull Lake (Aug. 23, 2023) 251637