CITY OF EAST GULL LAKE CITY COUNCIL NOTI

CITY OF EAST GULL LAKE CITY COUNCIL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: A Public Hearing will be held on September 5, 2023 at 6:30 pm or as soon thereafter as possible by the East Gull Lake City Council, 10790 Gull Point Road, East Gull Lake to consider amending Title 1 by amending Section 1.1-19 General Penalty of the East Gull Lake City Code to include Section 1.1-19(6). The purpose and intent of this Ordinance is to amend the City Code to provide for reimbursements for costs incurred as a result of code enforcement actions in the City of East Gull Lake and is proposed as follows: (6) The costs and expenses of all code enforcement proceedings brought by the City in any fashion, including in criminal or civil court, including, but not limited to, attorney fees, shall be the responsibility of the party or parties against whom the City brings the enforcement proceeding and that party or those parties against whom the enforcement action is brought shall fully reimburse the City for all costs and expenses of enforcement, including, but not limited to, attorney fees. The City also reserves the right to record a lien against real estate that is the subject of a land use enforcement action pursuant to Section 514.67 of Minnesota Statutes, for any of the aforementioned unpaid costs and expenses. For more information on this request, please contact Laura Christensen, City Administrator/Planning & Zoning Administrator at 218-828-9279. All persons desiring to speak on this matter are encouraged to attend in-person. Any public testimony will be taken at the City Council meeting or can be accepted via postal mail at 10790 Gull Point Road, East Gull Lake MN 56401. Laura Christensen on behalf of the East Gull Lake City Council (Aug. 23, 2023) 252322