CITY OF EAST GULL LAKE COUNTY OF CASS ST

CITY OF EAST GULL LAKE COUNTY OF CASS STATE OF MINNESOTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING on APPROVAL OF PROPERTY TAX ABATEMENT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of East Gull Lake, Minnesota, will hold a public hearing on Thursday, July 6 th , 2023 at or after 6:30 p.m., at the East Gull Lake City Hall in the City of East Gull Lake, Minnesota, relating to the use of property tax abatement to finance up to $469,000 in costs associated with constructing various public improvements (specifically road, trail,; bridge work), pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 469.1812 to 469.1815, inclusive, as amended. The City intends to issue $719,000 in General Obligation Tax Abatement Bonds, Series 2023A to finance said improvements ($250,000 was previously approved in 2022). The total amount of tax abatements approved at this hearing will not exceed $469,000 collected over a period of fifteen (15) years, commencing with taxes payable 2024. The following tax parcels are proposed to be included in the proposed tax abatement: 87-030-1103 87-415-0123 87-415-0141 87-030-1104 87-415-0124 87-415-0142 87-030-1203 87-415-0125 87-415-0143 87-376-0246 87-415-0126 87-415-0144 87-415-0101 87-415-0127 87-415-0145 87-415-0102 87-415-0128 87-415-0146 87-415-0103 87-415-0129 87-415-0147 87-415-0104 87-415-0130 87-415-0148 87-415-0105 87-415-0132 87-415-0152 87-415-0106 87-415-0133 87-415-0153 87-415-0107 87-415-0135 87-415-0154 87-415-0112 87-415-0136 87-415-0160 87-415-0113 87-415-0137 87-415-0163 87-415-0114 87-415-0138 87-415-0164 87-415-0115 87-415-0139 87-416-0120 87-415-0117 87-415-0140 Copies of the Abatement Resolution as proposed to be adopted will be on file and available for public inspection at the office of the City Administrator at City Hall. All interested persons may appear at the hearings and present their view orally or in writing. BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL /s/ Laura Christensen City Administrator (June 17, 2023) 234768