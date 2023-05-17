CITY OF EAST GULL LAKE JOINT SPECIAL MEE

CITY OF EAST GULL LAKE JOINT SPECIAL MEETING OF THE PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION AND CITY COUNCIL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: The following will be subject to a public hearing at Cragun’s Legacy Pavilion located at 11496 East Gull Lake Drive, East Gull Lake, MN 56401 on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, beginning at 6:30 PM. Hearing: Conditional Use Permit (CUP) 2023-21 Applicant: Travis Miller Owners: Fred and Sue Hagemann Property Address: TBD Pine Beach Peninsula Road, East Gull Lake, MN 56401. Purpose: A public hearing will be held to consider CUP Application 2023-21 to construct a dwelling with attached garage. A CUP is required based upon total proposed impervious surfaces on the property (24.94%) falling between 20-25% in the R-3 Shoreline Residential, Medium Density zoning district adjacent to Gull Lake, a General Development lake. Total proposed grading/fill outside of the shore impact zone exceeds 50 cubic yards (620 cubic yards) and falls between 10-50 cubic yards inside of the shore impact zone (12 cubic yards). Please contact City Hall for full legal description and application details (10790 Gull Point Road, East Gull Lake, MN 56401; 218-828-9279). Property Owners Please Note: Notice relative to the above listed requests is sent to all property owners within 350’ of the applicant’s property. Please share this information with your neighbors in the event that any property owner has been overlooked or is not contained in our records. Laura Christensen City Administrator / Planning and Zoning Administrator City of East Gull Lake (May 17, 2023) 224677