CITY OF EAST GULL LAKE JOINT SPECIAL MEE

CITY OF EAST GULL LAKE JOINT SPECIAL MEETING OF THE PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION AND CITY COUNCIL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: The following will be subject to a public hearing at Cragun’s Legacy Pavilion located at 11496 East Gull Lake Drive, East Gull Lake, MN 56401 on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, beginning at 6:30 PM. Hearing: Ordinance Amendment 2023-20 Applicant: DKPA Rental, LLC Purpose: To consider request of amendment to City Code as it relates to the use of helipads in the City of East Gull Lake. Property Owners Please Note: Notice relative to the above listed requests is sent to all property owners within 350’ of the applicant’s property. Please share this information with your neighbors in the event that any property owner has been overlooked or is not contained in our records. Laura Christensen City Administrator / Planning and Zoning Administrator City of East Gull Lake (May 17, 2023) 224738