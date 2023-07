CITY OF EAST GULL LAKE, MINNESOTA SUMMAR

CITY OF EAST GULL LAKE, MINNESOTA SUMMARY FINANCIAL REPORT The purpose of this report is to provide a summary of the financial information concerning the City of East Gull Lake to interested citizens. The complete financial statements may be examined at the City Hall, 10790 Gull Point Road. Questions about this report should be directed to Laura Christensen, Administrator, at 218-828-9279. REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES FOR GENERAL OPERATIONS (GOVERNMENTAL FUNDS) Percent Increase Total 2022 Total 2021 (Decrease) REVENUES Property Taxes $685,784 $645,486 6.24% Special Assessments 36,159 42,059 -14.03% Licenses, Permits, and Fees 33,422 43,213 -22.66% Intergovernmental 71,889 106,501 -32.50% Charges for Services 9,350 3,396 175.32% Interest Income 2,450 143 1613.29% Miscellaneous 76,037 24,416 211.42% TOTAL REVENUES $915,091 $865,214 5.76% Per Capita $906.93 $840.01 7.97% EXPENDITURES Current: General Government $288,930 $269,630 7.16% Public Safety 59,512 57,500 3.50% Public Works 144,838 115,147 25.79% Parks and Recreation 11,072 5,974 85.34% Airport 9,625 6,000 60.42% Capital Outlay 190,358 111,958 70.03% Debt Service: Principal 275,000 260,000 5.77% Interest and Other Charges 33,436 36,583 -8.60% TOTAL EXPENDITURES $1,012,771 $862,792 17.38% Per Capita $1,003.74 $837.66 19.83% Total Long-term Indebtedness $2,287,000 $2,715,000 -15.76% Per Capita $2,266.60 $2,635.92 -14.01% General Fund and Special Revenue Funds Committed, Assigned, and Unassigned Fund Balances - December 31 $737,539 $562,494 31.12% Per Capita $730.96 $546.11 33.85% CITY OF EAST GULL LAKE, MINNESOTA STATEMENT OF NET POSITION PROPRIETARY FUNDS DECEMBER 31, 2022 Wastewater Fund ASSETS Current Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents $134,831 Property Taxes Receivable 3,547 Assessments Receivable 49,624 Accounts Receivable 133,494 Prepaids 11,708 Total Current Assets 333,204 Noncurrent Assets Capital Assets Not Being Depreciated 201,629 Capital Assets Being Depreciated (Net) 5,762,060 Assessments Receivable 390,160 Total Noncurrent Assets 6,353,849 TOTAL ASSETS 6,687,053 DEFERRED OUTFLOWS OF RESOURCES Pensions 53,717 LIABILITIES Current Liabilities Accounts Payable 44,877 Salaries Payable 5,082 Accrued Interest 6,272 Bonds Due Within One Year 584,000 Total Current Liabilities 640,231 Noncurrent Liabilities Compensated Absences Due After One Year 10,089 Bonds Due After One Year 684,168 Net Pension Liability 148,177 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 842,434 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,482,665 DEFERRED INFLOWS OF RESOURCES Pensions 1,953 NET POSITION Net Investment in Capital Assets 4,695,521 Unrestricted 560,631 TOTAL NET POSITION $5,256,152 _________ CITY OF EAST GULL LAKE, MINNESOTA STATEMENT OF REVENUES, EXPENSES, AND CHANGES IN NET POSITION PROPRIETARY FUNDS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 Wastewater Fund OPERATING REVENUES Charges for Services $563,226 OPERATING EXPENSES Wages and Benefits 201,787 Materials and Supplies 92,034 Repairs and Maintenance 88,732 Professional Services 8,305 Insurance 21,085 Utilities 89,492 Miscellaneous 52,290 Depreciation 357,817 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 911,542 NET OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (348,316) NONOPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE) Taxes 165,297 Special Assessments 1,629 Connection Fees 10,926 Miscellaneous 42,864 Interest and Other Charges (22,662) NET NONOPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE) 198,054 CHANGE IN NET POSITION (150,262) NET POSITION - BEGINNING OF YEAR 5,406,414 NET POSITION - END OF YEAR $5,256,152 _________ CITY OF EAST GULL LAKE, MINNESOTA STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS PROPRIETARY FUNDS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 Wastewater Fund CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Cash Received from Customers $555,602 Cash Paid to Suppliers (326,706) Cash Paid to Employees (191,051) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 37,845 CASH FLOWS FROM NONCAPITAL FINANCING ACTIVITIES Taxes and Intergovernmental 165,395 Other Receipts from Customers 53,790 NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY NONCAPITAL FINANCING ACTIVITIES 219,185 CASH FLOWS FROM CAPITAL AND RELATED FINANCING ACTIVITIES Special Assessments 55,367 Purchases of Capital Assets (106,620) Payments on Bond Principal (403,000) Cash Paid for Interest (24,866) NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY CAPITAL AND RELATED FINANCING ACTIVITIES (479,119) Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents (222,089) Cash and Cash Equivalents - Beginning of Year 356,920 Cash and Cash Equivalents - End of Year $134,831 _________ (July 29, 2023) 245038