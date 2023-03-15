CITY OF EAST GULL LAKE PLANNING AND ZONI

CITY OF EAST GULL LAKE PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION/BOARD OF APPEALS AND ADJUSTMENTS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: The following will be subject to a public hearing at East Gull Lake City Hall, 10790 Gull Point Rd, East Gull Lake, MN 56401 on March 28, 2023, beginning at 6:30 PM. Hearing: Variance 2023-07 Applicant: Brad & Lori Kohorst Property Address: 11415 E Steamboat Bay Rd, East Gull Lake, MN 56401 Purpose: A public hearing will be held to consider Variance Application 2023-07 to construct new dwelling, replace retaining wall and complete shoreline restoration. A variance is required based on the proposed dwelling footprint encroaching into the minimum 30 foot bluff setback as specified in the East Gull Lake Planning and Zoning Ordinance for parcels located in Shoreline Residential, Medium Density (R-3) zoning district. Property Owners Please Note: Notice relative to the above listed requests is sent to all property owners within 350’ of the applicant’s property. Please share this information with your neighbors in the event that any property owner has been overlooked or is not contained in our records. Laura Christensen City Administrator / Planning and Zoning Administrator City of East Gull Lake (March 15, 2023) 203818