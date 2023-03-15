CITY OF EAST GULL LAKE PLANNING AND ZONI

CITY OF EAST GULL LAKE PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION/BOARD OF APPEALS AND ADJUSTMENTS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: The following will be subject to public hearing at East Gull Lake City Hall, 10790 Gull Point Rd, East Gull Lake, MN 56401 on March 28, 2023, beginning at 6:30 PM. Hearing: Rezoning Applications: 2023-08, 2023-09, 2023-10, 2023-11, 2023-12 and 2023-13 Applicant: Owner: Cragun’s Legacy Holdings LLC; Applicant: Eric Peterson, Cragun’s General Manager Property Addresses: 11485 East Gull Lake Dr, East Gull Lake, MN 56401 1391 & 11363 Suomi Dr, East Gull Lake, MN 56401 11391 & 11397 Leewood Ln, East Gull Lake, MN 56401 11134 Gull River Rd, East Gull Lake, MN 56401 LEGACY RIDGE L1-3/B1, L1-6/B2, L1/B3 , East Gull Lake, MN 56401 1156 & TBD Pine Beach Rd, East Gull Lake, MN 56401 Purpose: Hearings will be held in accordance with MN Statute 462.357 Subd. 3 for applications to rezone PID’s 87-029-4103, 87-028-2403, 87-028-2405, 87-033-2001 and 87-033-2009 from Recreational (REC) to Off Water Resort Overlay District (OWROD), PID’s 87-028-2302, 87-028-2304 and 87-388-0120 from Wooded Residential, Low Density (R-1) (Non-Shoreland) to OWROD and PID’S 87-420-0110, 87-420-0120, 87-420-0130, 87-420-0210, 87-420-0220, 87-420-0230, 87-420-0240, 87-420-0250, 87-420-0260 and 87-420-0310 from Residential, Medium, Density (R-2) to OWROD. Property Owners Please Note: Notice relative to the above listed requests is sent to all property owners within 350’ of the applicant’s property. Please share this information with your neighbors in the event that any property owner has been overlooked or is not contained in our records. Laura Christensen City Administrator / Planning and Zoning Administrator City of East Gull Lake (March 15, 2023) 203824