CITY OF EAST GULL LAKE PLANNING AND ZONI

CITY OF EAST GULL LAKE PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION/BOARD OF APPEALS AND ADJUSTMENTS AND CITY COUNCIL - JOINT SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: The following will be subject to a public hearing at the Joint Special Meeting of the City of East Gull Lake (EGL) Planning and Zoning Commission/Board of Appeals and Adjustment and City Council. This meeting will be held at the Cragun’s Legacy Clubhouse (Pavilion) located at 11496 East Gull Lake Drive, East Gull Lake, MN 56401 on April 25, 2023, beginning at 6:30 PM. Hearing: Variance 2023-19 Applicant: Sterling Molby Property Address: 1133 Gull Lake Dam Rd, East Gull Lake, MN 56401 Purpose: Sterling Molby has requested an impervious surface variance from the EGL Land Use, Zoning and Subdivision Ordinance to reconstruct a dwelling at 1133 Gull Lake Dam Road following loss of dwelling in structural fire. A variance is required based upon proposed dwelling footprint, in addition to all other impervious surfaces on the parcel, exceeding the 10% maximum impervious requirements in the R-1 zoning district. The parcel contained approximatley 14.6% impervious surfaces prior to the loss of the dwelling. The new dwelling footprint is proposed to be slightly larger in size with the addition of a porch to the original footprint increasing the proposed total impervious surface of parcel to be approximatley 15.6%. Property Owners Please Note: Notice relative to the above listed requests is sent to all property owners within 350’ of the applicant’s property. Please share this information with your neighbors in the event that any property owner has been overlooked or is not contained in our records. Laura Christensen City Administrator / Planning and Zoning Administrator City of East Gull Lake (April 15, 2023) 213756