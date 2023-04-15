CITY OF EAST GULL LAKE PLANNING AND ZONI

CITY OF EAST GULL LAKE PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION/BOARD OF APPEALS AND ADJUSTMENTS AND CITY COUNCIL - JOINT SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: The following will be subject to a public hearing at the Joint Special Meeting of the City of East Gull Lake (EGL) Planning and Zoning Commission/Board of Appeals and Adjustment and City Council. This meeting will be held at the Cragun’s Legacy Clubhouse (Pavilion) located at 11496 East Gull Lake Drive, East Gull Lake, MN 56401 on April 25, 2023, beginning at 6:30 PM. Hearing: Conditional Use Permit (CUP) 2023-18 Applicant: Travis Miller Owners: David & Jenna Ude Property Address: 1436 Pike Bay Rd, East Gull Lake, MN 56401 Purpose: Travis Miller, on behalf of landowners David and Jenna Ude, has requested a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) per EGL Land Use, Zoning and Subdivision Ordinance to construct a dwelling with attached and detached garages at 1436 Pike Bay Road. This parcel is located in the R-3 zoning district and is divided by a street. A CUP is required based upon proposed project total impervious surface exceeding 20% (proposal of 24.76% for lake-side portion, 15.45% for non-lakeside portion and 21.5% for total property). A CUP is also required based upon proposed grading exceeding 50 cubic yards outside the shore and bluff impact zones (net proposal of approximately 19 cubic yards of fill imported (361 cy) minus fill generated (342 cy)) and proposed grading being greater 10 cubic yards, but less than 50 cubic yards within the bluff impact zone (proposal of approximately 15 cubic yards). Property Owners Please Note: Notice relative to the above listed requests is sent to all property owners within 350’ of the applicant’s property. Please share this information with your neighbors in the event that any property owner has been overlooked or is not contained in our records. Laura Christensen City Administrator / Planning and Zoning Administrator City of East Gull Lake (April 15, 2023) 213759