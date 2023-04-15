CITY OF EAST GULL LAKE PLANNING AND ZONI

CITY OF EAST GULL LAKE PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION/BOARD OF APPEALS AND ADJUSTMENTS AND CITY COUNCIL - JOINT SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: The following will be subject to a public hearing at the Joint Special Meeting of the City of East Gull Lake (EGL) Planning and Zoning Commission/Board of Appeals and Adjustment and City Council. This meeting will be held at the Cragun’s Legacy Clubhouse (Pavilion) located at 11496 East Gull Lake Drive, East Gull Lake, MN 56401 on April 25, 2023, beginning at 6:30 PM. Hearing: 2022-75 Preliminary Plat and Rezoning application for Residential Planned Unit Development (PUD)/Conditional Use Permit (CUP) Applicant: Maxson Holding Company, LLC Property: PIDs: 87-030-2303, 87-030-2304, 87-030-3300 and 87-030-3301; Full legal description is available at City Hall located at 10790 Gull Point Road, East Gull Lake, MN 56401. Purpose: Integrate Properties, LLC on behalf of Maxson Holding Company, LLC has submitted application of preliminary plat and rezoning for a proposal to create a Single Family Residential, Planned Unit Development (PUD) with an underlying zoning district of Residential, Medium Density (R-2). The proposal is comprised of 141 units including 25 single family lots, 115 single family homes (long term rentals) and one clubhouse situated on 97.249 acres (gross site plan area less CSAH 77 ROW) with a net density of 1.45 units/acre. The proposal, as related to East Gull Lake (EGL) Land Use, Zoning and Subdivision Ordinance (Ordinance), includes 34.70 acres of open space (35.68% proposed, 25% required), 49.47 acres common space (50.87% proposed, 50% required) and an impervious coverage total of 19.8%. Current zoning classification for parcels 87-030-2303 and 87-030-2304 are R-2 and parcels 87-030-3300 and 87-030-3301 are R-1. A public hearing is required per EGL Ordinance. Further information can be obtained by contacting the City of East Gull Lake at 218-828-9279. Property Owners Please Note: Notice relative to the above listed requests is sent to all property owners within 350’ of the applicant’s property. Please share this information with your neighbors in the event that any property owner has been overlooked or is not contained in our records. Laura Christensen City Administrator / Planning and Zoning Administrator City of East Gull Lake (April 15, 2023) 213766