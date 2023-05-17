CITY OF EAST GULL LAKE PLANNING AND ZONI

CITY OF EAST GULL LAKE PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION/BOARD OF APPEALS AND ADJUSTMENTS AND CITY COUNCIL NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: The City of East Gull Lake Planning and Zoning Commission/Board of Appeals and Adjustments and City Council will be holding a Joint Meeting on May 30, 2023 at 6:30pm at the Cragun’s Legacy Clubhouse (Pavilion) located at 11496 East Gull Lake Drive, East Gull Lake, MN 56401. The purpose of this meeting is to conduct the regularly scheduled Planning and Zoning Commission meeting while allowing the City Council to be present to hear public comment and participate in the meeting where necessary. Laura Christensen City Administrator / Planning and Zoning Administrator City of East Gull Lake (May 17, 2023) 224681