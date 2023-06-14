CITY OF EAST GULL LAKE PLANNING AND ZONI

CITY OF EAST GULL LAKE PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: The following will be subject to a public hearing at East Gull Lake City Hall, 10790 Gull Point Rd, East Gull Lake, MN on June 27, 2023, beginning at 6:30 PM. Hearing: Conditional Use Permit (CUP) 2023-29 Applicant: SBA Network Services on behalf of Verizon Wireless Property Address: 11214 East Gull Lake Drive, East Gull Lake, MN 56401 Purpose: Proposal is to add Verizon’s telecommunications equipment to the existing tower which consists of adding nine antennas, three antenna mounts, six radios, one OVP, and two cables to the tower, along with adding one 14’ 6”x 4’ concrete pad and one 8’ x 3’ 6” concrete pad for outdoorequipment cabinets and generator. Property Owners Please Note: Notice relative to the above listed requests is sent to all property owners within 350’ of the applicant’s property. Please share this information with your neighbors in the event that any property owner has been overlooked or is not contained in our records. Laura Christensen City Administrator / Planning and Zoning Administrator City of East Gull Lake (June 14, 2023) 233747