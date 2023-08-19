CITY OF EAST GULL LAKE PLANNING AND ZONI

CITY OF EAST GULL LAKE PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: The following will be subject to a public hearing at City Hall, 10790 Gull Point Road, East Gull Lake, MN 56401 on August 29, 2023, beginning at 6:30 PM. Hearing: Conditional Use Permit (CUP) 2023-34 Applicant: Kevin Close Property Address: 10140 Birch Grove Rd, East Gull Lake, MN 56401; a full legal description can be found at City Hall Purpose: A public hearing will be held to consider CUP Application 2023-34 to install/construct a Hill Hiker lift system with landing platforms. A CUP is required based on the total amount of proposed impervious surface (21.8%) on the lakeside lot falling between 20-25% in the R-3 Shoreline Residential, Medium Density zoning distric adjacent to Gull Lake, a General Development lake. Property Owners Please Note: Notice relative to the above listed requests is sent to all property owners within 350’ of the applicant’s property. Please share this information with your neighbors in the event that any property owner has been overlooked or is not contained in our records. Laura Christensen City Administrator / Planning and Zoning Administrator City of East Gull Lake (Aug. 19, 2023) 250499