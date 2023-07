CITY OF EAST GULL LAKE SHORT TERM RENTAL WORKING GROUP NOTICE OF MEETING TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: The City of East Gull Lake will be holding a Short Term Rental Working Group meeting on July 28, 2023 at City Hall, 10790 Gull Point Rd, East Gull Lake, MN 56401 beginning at 1:00pm to discuss short term rental ordinance for the City of East Gull Lake. Laura Christensen City Administrator / Planning and Zoning Administrator City of East Gull Lake (July 22, 2023) 243076