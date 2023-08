CITY OF EAST GULL LAKE WASTEWATER & ROADS COMMITTEES NOTICE OF MEETING TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: The City of East Gull Lake will be holding a Wastewater and Roads Committee meeting on August 9, 2023 at City Hall, 10790 Gull Point Rd, East Gull Lake, MN 56401 beginning at 2:00pm to discuss wastewater and roads projects, issues and budget. Laura Christensen City Administrator / Planning and Zoning Administrator City of East Gull Lake (Aug. 2, 2023) 246510