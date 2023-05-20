CITY OF PILLAGER NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARIN

CITY OF PILLAGER NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given that the City of Pillager City Council will convene for a special meeting on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 6:00 PM in the council chambers at City Hall at 306 Elm Ave West. The council will conduct the following public hearings: 1. Request related to the rezoning of (4) four Parcels (93-352-0340, 93-352-0345, 93-352-0230, 93-352-0235) from Commercial to R1 Residential. The applicant and property owner is the City of Pillager. 2. Conditional Use Permit (CUP) request to operate a used car dealership at 110 State 210 E (Parcel 93-343-0120). The applicant and property owner is Spencer Schaefer. All interested persons are invited to attend these hearings and be heard or send written comments to City Hall or via email at lblumke@brainerd.net. Staff reports will be made available at City Hall typically one week before the scheduled meeting. Pillager City Council Dated: May 18, 2023 Lori Blumke, City Clerk City of Pillager (May 20, 24 & 27, 2023) 225725