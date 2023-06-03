CITY OF PILLAGER NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARIN

CITY OF PILLAGER NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given that the City of Pillager City Council will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 6:00 PM in the council chambers at City Hall at 306 Elm Ave West. The council will conduct the following public hearings: 1. Variance request to reduce setback requirements for a proposed structure. The applicant is Travis Vanvickle and property owner (parcel ID 93-352-0345) is the City of Pillager. All interested persons are invited to attend this hearing and be heard or send written comments to City Hall or via email at lblumke@brainerd.net. Staff reports will be made available at City Hall typically one week before the scheduled meeting. Pillager City Council Dated: May 30, 2023 Lori Blumke, City Clerk City of Pillager (June 3, 7 & 10, 2023) 229687