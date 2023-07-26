CITY OF PILLAGER NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARIN

CITY OF PILLAGER NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given that the City of Pillager City Council will convene for their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, August 8th, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. at the Pillager City Hall to conduct the following public hearing: 1. Consider a 12-month moratorium on the establishment of new self-storage, also referred to as mini storage or storage units in the Pillager city limits. The 12-month moratorium would direct City staff to research and provide the City Council with recommendations on whether the City’s Zoning Ordinance should be amended to better address the concerns associated with self-storage, mini storage, or commercial storage units. All interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing and be heard or send written comments to City Hall or via email at lblumke@brainerd.net. Lori Blumke City Clerk/Treasurer City of Pillager Dated: July 24, 2023 (July 26 & 29; Aug. 2 & 5, 2023) 244296