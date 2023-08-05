CITY OF PINE RIVER NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEAR

CITY OF PINE RIVER NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING(S) TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given that the City of Pine River Planning Commission will convene for their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. at Pine River City Hall to conduct the following public hearings: 1. Variance application to reduce setback requirements for existing dwelling and accessory structures for proposed parcel consolidation and subdivision. The subject property is located at 725 Roosevelt Avenue, parcel numbers: 94-349-1250 and 94-349-1260. The properties are described as the West ½ of Lot 3, Lot 4, and Lot 5, Block 12 of Forbes Addition. The applicants and owners are Tim & Jeannette Hutchins. All interested persons are invited to attend these hearings and be heard or send written comments to City Hall or via email at clerk@cityofpineriver.org. A staff report will be made available at City Hall typically one week before the scheduled meeting. City of Pine River (Aug. 5, 2023) 247479