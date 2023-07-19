CITY PROJECT BIDS CLOSE: AUGUST 10, 2023 City of Brainerd, Minnesota ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS NOTICE is hereby given that SEALED BIDS will be received by the Brainerd City Hall at 501 Laurel Street, Attn: Jessie Dehn, Brainerd, Minnesota until 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2023, for the following project: STATE AID PROJECT NO. 018-600-034 LOCATION: Lum Park Road, Brainerd, Minnesota TYPE OF WORK: Full Depth Reclamation, Bituminous Milling, Bituminous Resurfacing, Trail Construction, and Box Culvert Extension. The major items of work are approximately: 17 LF of Remove Pipe Culvert 105 LF of Remove Curb & Gutter 1,412 SQ of Remove Pavement 124 CY of Aggregate Base Class 5 350 CY of Excavation Special 4,804 SY of Full Depth Reclamation 1,217 TON of Bituminous 26 LF of Pipe Culvert 136 SF of Concrete Walk 8,801 SF of Bituminous Walk 157 LF of Concrete Curb & Gutter 0.60 ACRE of Seeding 1,886 LF of Pavement Markings The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the office of Widseth Smith Nolting, 7804 Industrial Park Road, Baxter, Minnesota. Complete digital project bidding documents are available at https://widseth.com. Click “Bid Documents” in the top right corner of your screen or go to www.questcdn.com and enter the Quest project #8563267 on the website’s Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at (952) 233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading and working with this digital project information. You may download the digital plan documents electronically for $35. An optional paper set of project documents is also available from CES Imaging for a nonrefundable price of $35 plus printing costs. If you choose a paper copy you will get all addenda as paper copies and will be charged for the printing costs. Please make your check payable to CES Imaging and send it to 1701 James Circle N, Brooklyn Center, MN 55430. Please contact CES Imaging Repro Dept at (763) 560-9098 or (800) 831-8587 for pricing and if you have any questions. https://qap.questcdn.com/qap/projects/prj_browse/ipp_browse_grid.html?projType=&group=12108&provi der=12108 Bids must be sealed, identified on the envelope and accompanied by a Bidder’s Bond or Certified Check in an amount equal to at least 5% of the total bid made payable to the City of Brainerd. The City of Brainerd reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities thereof. Jessie Dehn, Publics Works Director/City Engineer City of Brainerd (July 19 & 26; Aug. 2, 2023) 242340