Commissioner Barrows offered the followi

Commissioner Barrows offered the following resolution and moved its adoption: RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE ADOPTION OF REVISIONS TO THE LAND USE ORDINANCE IN CROW WING COUNTY WHEREAS, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 394 and Crow Wing County Land Use Ordinance Article 4, Crow Wing County has the ability to initiate amendments to the Land Use Ordinance in order to protect the State’s land, air, water, and other natural resources and the public health, and WHEREAS, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 394.34, the Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners has the authority to adopt an interim zoning ordinance for the purpose of classifying and regulating land uses and related matters, and WHEREAS, the Crow Wing County Board deemed it necessary to undertake a study of these issues and for County staff to bring forth suggested ordinance changes within one year for the County Board to consider that would ameliorate the adverse impacts associated with this development pattern to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the citizens of Crow Wing County, and WHEREAS, the Crow Wing County Board desires to protect the public health, safety and welfare of Crow Wing County by considering proposed revisions to the Land Use Ordinance as a result of said studies, public written comments, public hearing testimony, and County Board feedback, and WHEREAS, the Crow Wing County Board deems it necessary to revise the existing Land Use Ordinance in order to most effectively address the public health, safety and welfare of Crow Wing County. Those revisions drafted by County staff do address those issues. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED the Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners hereby ordains the following in Crow Wing County: 1. Approval of proposed revisions to the Land Use Ordinance recommended by the Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment after a public hearing on 06/15/2023 and presented to the County Commissioners on 07/11/2023. The effective date of the Ordinance revisions shall be 07/11/2023, pursuant to Article 4.4 A of the Land Use Ordinance. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Lubke, all aye. Resolution declared adopted. A printed copy of the ordinance is available for inspection by any person during regular office hours at the Office of the County Administrator: Approved by the Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners on July 11, 2023. Ordinance revisions effective July 11, 2023. (July 19, 2023) 242249