Commissioner Koering offered the followi

Commissioner Koering offered the following resolution and moved its adoption: AMEND GOLF CART ORDINANCE (NO. 1901) WHEREAS, in accordance with Minnesota Statute 375.51, a Public Hearing was held on May 23, 2023, to consider an amendment to the Golf Cart Ordinance (No. 1901) that would allow all Golf Cart Ordinance related decisions in the First Assessment District and Second Assessment District to be the responsibility of the County Board. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED the Board of Commissioners of Crow Wing County, Minnesota, amends the Golf Cart Ordinance (No. 1901) to allow all Golf Cart Ordinance related decisions in the First Assessment District and Second Assessment District to be the responsibility of the County Board, effective immediately. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Barrows, all aye. Resolution declared adopted. A printed copy of the ordinance is available for inspection by any person during regular office hours at the Office of the County Administrator: Approved by the Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners on May 23, 2023. Ordinance revision effective May 23, 2023. (June 7, 2023) 231255