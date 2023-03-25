CROW WING COUNTY AWARDED FEDERAL FUNDS M

CROW WING COUNTY AWARDED FEDERAL FUNDS MADE AVAILABLE THROUGH THE DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY (DHS) FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY UNDER THE EMERGENCY FOOD AND SHELTER NATIONAL BOARD PROGRAM BRAINERD, Min. (March 8th, 2023) – Crow Wing County has been chosen to receive $11,914 through the State Set-Aside process under Phases 40 of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP), and are to supplement and expand emergency food and shelter programs Funds granted through the SSA process were reserved by a National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federation of North America; The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide. The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country. A Local Board, made up of representatives from the Lakes Area United Way, The Salvation Army, American Red Cross, Crow Wing County, local clergy, and nonaffiliated volunteers will determine how the funds awarded to Crow Wing County are to be distributed among emergency food and shelter programs run by local service organizations in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds that might become available under these phases of the program. Under terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government; 2) be eligible to receive Federal Funds; 3) have an accounting system; 4) practice nondiscrimination; 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board. Agencies will be required to provide a Data Universal Number System number, a Federal Employer Identification number, a valid phone number and email address for the contact person as well as maintain a checking account in the agency’s name for EFSP deposits. Qualifying organizations are urged to apply. Crow Wing County has distributed these funds previously to organizations such as: Bridges of Hope, Central Lakes College Food Pantry, Emily Emergency Food Shelf, Lakes Area Food Shelf, Lakes Area United Way, Lutheran Social Services, Relationship Safety Alliance, The Outreach Program of the Brainerd Lakes Area, and The Salvation Army. These agencies have been responsible for providing meals, lodging, utility, and mortgage/rental assistance in Crow Wing County. Any agency awarded funds in the past and has outstanding compliance exceptions must resolve them prior to the release of funds. Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for EFSP funds must submit an application. Applications may be found on the Lakes Area United Way website: unitedwaynow.org/grants. Applications and all required documents must be completed and returned to the address above no later than 5:00 pm on Friday, April 7th, 2023. Applications that are late and/or incomplete will not be considered. For more information, please contact the EFSP Local Board Chair Jon Aga at 218-829-2619 or jon@unitedwaynow.org. (March 25, 2023) 207433