Crow Wing County & Brainerd HRA, Minneso

Crow Wing County & Brainerd HRA, Minnesota Annual Disclosure of Tax Increment Districts for the Year Ended December 31, 2022. Co. # 922-001 TIF 1-1 MacMillan Bloedel Downtown TIF District CWC HRA Brainerd HRA Current net tax capacity $0 $50,492 Original net tax capacity $0 $7,298 Captured net tax capacity $0 $43,194 Principal and interest payments $0 $0 due during current year Tax increment received $2,575 $45,582 Tax increment expended $595 $67,869 Month and year of first tax 7 / 1992 7 / 2006 increment receipt Date of required decertification 11/21/99 12/31/31 Increased property tax imposed on other properties as a result na na of fiscal disparities contribution * Additional information regarding each district may be obtained from Karen Young 324 East River Road Brainerd, MN 56401 218-828-3705 (July 26, 2023) 244320