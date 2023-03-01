Crow Wing County, Minnesota, Notice of A

Crow Wing County, Minnesota, Notice of Annual Officer Election and Annual Meeting Notice is given to the qualified voters of the Township of Daggett Brook, In the County of Crow Wing, and State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of Officers and Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the Daggett Brook Town Hall. In case of inclement weather, the election and meeting may be postponed until the third Tuesday in March. The annual election of township officers polling hours are 3 PM to 8 PM, at which time the voters will elect one supervisor (3 year term) and one treasurer (2 year term). The annual town meeting will commence at 8:30 PM to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law. Early voting is available from 10 AM to noon on Saturday, March 11 on a walk in basis at the Daggett Brook Town Hall. Gretchen Nelson, Daggett Brook Township Clerk (March 1, 2023) 199473