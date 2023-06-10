CROW WING POWER CAPITAL CREDIT ALLOCATIO

CROW WING POWER CAPITAL CREDIT ALLOCATIONS Official Legal Notice of Capital Credits Allocations Crow Wing Power allocated $9,003,082.36 in capital credits to its members for 2022 year-end margins. At the end of each fiscal year, cooperatives determine the margins made during the year by deducting operating expenses from the revenue related to the sale of electricity. A portion of those margins are then allocated to each member’s account. Once margins are allocated, they are referred to as capital credits. Capital credits remain invested in the cooperative until such time as the Cooperative’s Board of Directors determines that a refund would not weaken the financial condition of the Cooperative. Crow Wing Power to date has retired (distributed) approximately $50 million capital credits. Questions concerning capital credits should be directed to Crow Wing Power at 1-800-648-9401. (BBDD: June 10, 2023) (BPEJ: June 14, 2023) 232623