CROW WING TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEAR

CROW WING TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given that the Crow Wing Township Planning Commission will convene for their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, June 5, 2023, beginning at 6 PM at Township Hall to conduct the following public hearing: Adoption of Ordinance 2023-01 Crow Wing Township Short Term Rental Ordinance. This ordinance gives parameters to setting guidelines and/or restrictions with short term rentals within Crow Wing Township. To continue the allowed use of short term rental units, but also mitigate possible adverse impacts to the health, safety, welfare, and quality of life of surrounding properties, as well as water and environmental quality, through the establishment of a licensing program for the review and approval of short term rental unit operations. Copies of the proposed ordinance adoption and other pertinent information are available upon request by emailing scott.saehr@saerhco.com. All interested persons can be heard during the night of the public hearing or send written comments to the above email address. Crow Wing Township (May 24, 2023) 226479