INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #181 BRAINER

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #181 BRAINERD PUBLIC SCHOOLS Minutes for the Regular Board Meeting Monday, January 30, 2023 6:00 p.m. at Forestview Middle School 12149 Knollwood Drive, Baxter John Ward will be attending virtually from 16 Red Poinciana Drive Fort Myers, FL 33908 ? Call the meeting to order and roll call: Members present were: Kevin Boyles, Randy Heidmann, Michelle Brekken, and Sarah Speer John Ward attended virtually from 16 Red Poinciana Drive, Fort Myers, Florida. Others present were: Superintendent Hahn, Ryan Schultz, Angie Bennett, Annmarie Lacher, Tim Murtha, Andrea Rusk, Christina Lundgren, Jon Anderson, Isaac Smieja, Derek Hendrickson, Candace Burckhardt, Marci Lord, Jodi Kennedy, Jill Bjorge, Fran Jensvold, Craig Kotsmith, Jim Conrad, Tammy Stellmach, Julie Domino, Jack Freeman, Tahnee Flowers, Nate Merseth, Jessica Haapajoki, Amy Jordan, and Theresa Bourke - Brainerd Dispatch. ? Approval of the agenda as amended: Moved by Director Speer, second by Director Brekken to approve the agenda as amended. Carried. ? Public Input: There were three speakers who spoke about mental health, staff salaries, the school calendar and information in textbooks. ? Recognitions: ? Congratulations to Kate Stadum and Gavin Hoelzel for being named Triple “A” Award Winners. The MSHSL Triple “A” Award recognizes excellence in Academics, Arts, and Athletics. ? Congratulations to the following Warrior Dance Team members named All Conference: ¦ High Kick All Conference - Madison Avery, Bailey Clausen, Bea Hartwig, Semme Hiltner, and Cassidy Rardin ¦ High Kick Honorable Mention - Camryn Anderson and Avery Horn ¦ Jazz All Conference - Madison Avery, Bailey Clausen, and Semme Hiltner ¦ Jazz Honorable Mention - Eva Clough and Avery Horn ? Congratulations to Amirah Cosgrove for having her drawing of the Brainerd Tower being selected for the My District, My Minnesota program. Students were invited to submit photos or drawings of life in their district. Each Senator then chose the one they felt was the best representation of their district. Amirah Cosgrove’s submission was chosen to represent District 6. Her drawing will be on view in the Minnesota Senate Building for the rest of 2023. ? Congratulations to the Brainerd Varsity Cheerleading Team for being the 2023 Minnesota Cheer Coaches Association (MCCA) Coed Non Tumble State Champions! This is the second year in a row!! They also won the Minnesota Cheerleading Coaches Association Leadership Award. The award is presented to the team who displays leadership within their school and community. ? Approval of Minutes: A. Moved by Director Brekken, second by Director Heidmann to approve the minutes from the Organizational School Board meeting held on January 9, 2023 as presented. Carried. B. Moved by Director Ward, second by Director Speer to approve the minutes from the regular School Board meeting held January 9, 2023 as presented. Carried. ? Consent Calendar: Hires are approved pending negotiated contracts/agreements and a district approved /acceptable background check. Moved by Director Speer, second by Director Brekken to approve the consent calendar as presented. Carried. ? Staff Changes/Leaves Certified - New Hires Nicole Higgins - EC Special Ed Teacher, WESB, Effective 1/30/2023 Non-Certified New Hires Stephany Burnham - Ass’t Cook, BHS, Effective 1/26/2023 Alicia Frink - Educational Ass’t, Harrison, Effective 2/01/2023 Nicole Grant - Educational Ass’t, BHS, Effective 1/23/2023 Nathan Mikkelson - Part Time Custodian, District-wide, Effective 1/02/2023 Jessica Mortel - Student Success Center Clerical, BHS, Effective 1/17/2023 Amber Racelo - Clerk/Cashier, BHS, Effective 1/31/2023 Isabella Rasinski - Educational Ass’t, Harrison, Effective 2/1/2023 Nicole Rassmussen - Educational Ass’t, Garfield, Effective 1/20/2023 Scott Smith - 3rd Shift Custodian, FMS, Effective 1/04/2023 Coaches/Comm Ed - New Hires Tony Couture - Ass’t Girls Hockey Coach, BHS, Effective 10/31/2022 Emily Fairchild - Program Assistant, District-wide, Effective 2/06/2023 Kasia Kroll - 9th Grade Head Softball Coach, BHS, Effective 3/13/2023 Jane Mackey - Event Worker, BHS, Effective 1/30/2023 Amy Meyer - CE Enrichment Instructor/Coach, District-wide, Effective 2/02/2023 Substitutes - New Hires Katelyn Annette - Teacher, Effective 1/30/2023 Andrea Bostrom - Teacher, Effective 1/30/2023 Bryce Eaton - Teacher, Effective 1/23/2023 Linda Hill - Educational Ass’t & Clerical, Effective 1/12/2023 Alison Medeck - Teacher, Effective 1/26/2023 Dannielle Strong - Teacher, Effective 2/06/2023 Matthew Tautges - Teacher, Effective 2/06/2023 Paige Wildenauer - Teacher, Effective 1/23/2023 Separations Deanna Anderson - 9th Grade Head Softball Coach, BHS, Effective 1/10/2023 Kyle Crocker - 9th Grade Baseball Coach, BHS, Effective 1/10/2023 Chellsy Elling - Educational Ass’t, Harrison, Effective 1/8/2023 Ashley Gangstad - Teacher Sub, Baster, Effective 6/06/2022 Nova Larson - Ass’t Softball Coach, BHS, Effective 1/10/2023 Derek Owen - Head Sophomore Baseball Coach, BHS, Effective 1/10/2022 Jacqueline - Special Ed Teacher, Lowell, Effective 6/02/2023 Billie Jo Voss - Ass’t Cook, FMS, Effective 1/04/2023 ? Gifts & Grants - Gifts were received from CTC, VFW Post #1647, Cub Foods, and an anonymous donor. ? Presentations: ? Transportation Update: Kevre Cherne from Reicherst and Fran Jensvold, District Transportation Manager informed the board of the current driver situation and that the entire staff is currently driving during pick up and drop off times. They apologized to everyone for no one being in the office to answer calls during those times. Reicherts continues with marketing campaigns for hiring personnel. People apply but then do not show up for interviews. Adjustments / alternative ideas are being planned to help with some of the routes with no drivers. ? New Business: For Action: Presentation: First Revision for the 2022-2023 Budget: Marci Lord, Director of Business Services, informed the board that revisions were made to all funds but the main focus is on the general fund or Fund 01. Marci reviewed that the fiscal year 2021-22 ended with an excess of $445,496 in the general fund. The unassigned fund ended with an excess of $343,595 which resulted in the unassigned fund balance ending at $11,124,722 or 12.2% of total expenses. The preliminary 2022-23 budget was approved June 13, 2022 and the general fund revenues were reflected to be $88,363,447 and the expenses $90,327,102 for a deficit of $1,963,655. The FY23 revised budget revenues and expense assumptions reflect a decrease in enrollment numbers, increased medical assistance billing, decrease in miscellaneous revenues, updated salary and benefits with settled labor agreements, a decrease in contracted transportation, adjustments with carryovers from prior year and unused budgets. These revisions now reflect revenues of $91,365,571 and expenses of $93,057,513 for a deficit of $1,691,942. Marci reviewed the fund balance with the board and noted that a second revision will be done if it is deemed necessary. The first revision budget will be the starting point for the 2023-24 preliminary budget and the assumptions will be adjusted, which include a change in general education aid formula, enrollment, any changes with special education aid and federal funds, employee and contract costs. 1. Approval of the First Revision for the 2022-23 Budget as presented: Moved by Director Heidmann, second by Director Speer to approve the first revision of the 2022-23 budget as presented. Carried. 2. Approval of the PartnerEd contract for the Strategic Plan for Brainerd Public Schools as selected by the board. Directors asked about community sessions. The timeline presented is a very fluid document at this time. The work for the “Portrait of a Graduate” is an additional cost of $6000.00 from the strategic plan costs. Moved by Director Speer, second by Director Brekken to approve the PartnerEd contract for the Strategic Plan for Brainerd Public Schools with the portrait of a graduate included as presented. Carried on a vote of 4 in favor and 1 opposed. Director Heidmann opposed. Presentation: The PartnerEd draft timeline for the Strategic Plan for Brainerd Public Schools. 3. Approval of the Second and Final Reading of Revised MSBA Policies 406, 406.1, and 410 as presented: There were no additional changes or comments received pertaining to these policies. Moved by Director Brekken, second by Director Heidmann to approve the second and final reading of policies 406, 406.1, and 410 as presented. Carried. 4. Approval of the Third and Final Reading of MSBA Policy 425 as presented: There were no additional changes or comments received pertaining to these policies. Moved by Director Ward, second by Director Speer to approve the third and final reading of MSBA Policy 425 as presented. Carried. 5. Approval of the Third and Final Reading of MSBA Policies 711 and 712 as presented: There were no additional changes or comments received pertaining to these policies. Moved by Director Speer, second by Director Brekken to approve the third and final reading of MSBA policies 711 and 712 as presented. Carried. ? Informational: ? Brainerd Public Schools Foundation - Director Speer informed the board that there has not been a meeting since the last board meeting but she did remind everyone that the big event is this coming weekend and there are still a few tickets available to purchase. Scholarship applications are open for students and staff to apply. Deadline for student applications is the end of February and for staff it is the end of March. ? Equity Task Force Update - Director Boyles informed that board that the task force met the day after the last board meeting. They received survey data from the State of Minnesota that mirrored what the district had done. There was discussion around both of the data results. What they found was that perceptions and responses related to student concerns was very similar and used that information for the next meeting. ? Superintendent’s Report - Dr. Heidi Hahn stated that it has been a very challenging couple of weeks and she thanked the administration team as a whole for all their work. Thank you to Northern Pines and all the professionals who jumped in to help. The community event held was very informative and thanked everyone for their support. It does take a village. ? Future Meetings: January 30, 2023 Regular School Board Meeting @ 6:00 p.m. February 2023 MN School Board Recognition Month February 1, 2023 MSBA Board Chair Chat @ 8:00 a.m. February 3, 2023 BLACC Eggs and Issues @ 7:30 a.m. Madden’s Resort February 13, 2023 Regular School Board Meeting @ 6:00 p.m. 13. Moved by Director Heidmann, second by Director Speer to adjourn the meeting. Carried. Adjourned at 7:32 p.m. ___________ DJ Dondelinger, Clerk Janet Horn, Recording Secretary (Feb. 18, 2023) 195237