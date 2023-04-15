INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #181 BRAINER

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #181 BRAINERD PUBLIC SCHOOLS Minutes for the REGULAR BOARD MEETING AGENDA Monday, March 20, 2023 6:00 p.m. at Forestview Middle School 12149 Knollwood Drive, Baxter John Ward attended virtually from 16 Red Poinciana Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33908 1. Call the meeting to order and roll call: Members present: Randy Heidmann, Sarah Speer, Michelle Brekken, DJ Dondelinger John Ward attended virtually from 16 Red Poinciana Drive, Fort Myers, Florida Members absent: Kevin Boyles Others present were: Superintendent Hahn, Ryan Schultz, Angie Bennett, Marci Lord, Alissa Thompson, Christina Lundgren, Annmarie Lacher, Tim Murtha, Candace Burckhardt, Amy Jordan, Reid Thiesse, Molly Raske, Jodi Kennedy, Jim Conrad, Andrea Rusk, Nate Merseth, Jake Freeman, Kathy Johnson, Jill Bjorge, Ashley Ingebrigtson, and the Brainerd Dispatch. Guests: Jill Urdahl, Amy Sjoblad, and Mark Needham 2. Pledge of Allegiance: The pledge of allegiance was recited. 3. Approval of the agenda as amended: Moved by Director Heidmann, Second by Director Brekken to approve the agenda as amended. Carried on a roll call vote with all five directors voting in favor. 4. Recognitions: Congratulations to BHS freshman Paul Sandberg who was recently selected by audition to perform with the Mid-Level All-State Orchestra. This ensemble is made up of top 7th-9th grade orchestra students from districts throughout Minnesota. They performed February 18th at the Minnesota Music Educators Association Midwinter Clinic at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Congratulations to the Warrior Nordic Boys Ski Team for taking 4th Place at the MSHSL State Tournament and the Warrior Nordic Girls Ski Team for placing 11th. Congratulations on your great season. Congratulations to the Warrior Nordic Ski Teams for both receiving the All State GOLD Team Award. This is in recognition of the team having an GPA Average of 3.75 or above. Congratulations to Warrior Nordic Skier Cally Roberstson for receiving All-State Academic Recognition. Congratulations to the Warrior Dance Team for taking 3rd Place in the MSHSL Class AAA High Kick and for taking 5th Place in Class AAA Jazz. Congratulations to Semme Hiltner and Bailey Clausen for being selected to the Class AAA Jazz All Tournament Team, and to Semme Hiltner and Madison Avery for being selected to the Class AAA High Kick All Tournament Team. Congratulations to the Warrior Alpine Skier Calia Chaney for placing in 11th place at the MSHSL State Tournament. Congratulations to the Warrior Gymnastics Team for finishing in 3rd place at the Section 8AA meet and congratulations to Gymnast Brenna Deason, and Josie Harguth for qualifying for the MSHSL State Meet. Brenna qualified in vault and finished 11th in the state. Josie qualified on the beam and finished 33rd in the state. The meet was held at Roy Wilkins Auditorium February 24 & 25, 2023. Congratulations to Warrior Gymnastics Coach Jessica larson for being selected as the 8AA Coach of the Year! Congratulations to the Warrior Boys Swimming and Diving Team for earning the Section 8AA Team Title and qualifying in six different events for the MSHSL Meet. The State Meet was held March 2-4 at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. Results from the state meet are: ● Mason Kuepers was in the championship final of the 50 and 100 freestyle finishing 4th in the 50 and 6th in the 100. ● Parker Tatge finished 14th in the 500 freestyle, setting a new school record. ● Wyatt Gabrielson finished 13th in the one meter diving ● Cayden Sumption finished 11th in the 100 breaststroke Congratulations to Head Swimming Coach John Zemke for being named Section 8AA Coach of the Year along with Dan Scirmer of Buffalo. Congratulations to Assistant Swimming and Diving Coach Owen Trout for being named the Section 8AA Co-Diving Coach of the Year. Congratulations to Assistant Swimming Coach Carl Schirmer for being named the Section 8AA Assistant Coach of the Year. Congratulations to Warrior Wrestlers Waston Dircks, Isaiah Jillson, Shane Carlson, and Eli Wiskow for winning their respective weight classes in the Section 8AAA Tournament and qualifying for the MSHSL Tournament. Congratulations to Isaiah Germann and Cade Ostrowski for both finishing in second place and qualifying for the MSHSL Tournament, which was held March 2-4 at the Xcel Energy Center. Results from the state meet are: ● Freshman Easton Dircks finished 4-2 placing in 5th place at 132#’s ● Sophomore Cade Ostrowski finished 0-1 at 126#’s ● Senior Isaiah Germann finished 0-1 at 138#’s ● Senior Isaiah Jillson finished 1-2 at 145#’s ● Sophomore Shane Carlson finished 1-2 at 182#’s ● Senior Eli Wiskow finished 1-2 at 220#’s Congratulations to the BHS Knowledge Bowl Teams for finishing in 1st and 4th at the Regional competition. They will be moving on to the Minnesota State Tournament being held April 13 & 14, 2023 at Cragun’s Resort. Congratulations to the Warrior Boys Basketball Team for winning the Central Lakes Conference Championship. Congratulations to the Warrior Adapted Floor Hockey Team for capturing the Minnesota State High School State Championship. They defeated Dakota United in overtime on Saturday. Congratulations to Amy Aho, Brainerd Speech Language Pathologist, for being appointed by Governor Waltz to serve on the Minnesota Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board. This board is made up of educators to ensure equitable education practices through high licensure standards, quality educator preparation programs, and stakeholder engagement. 5. Public Input: Two speakers spoke about using a sound mind when making decisions, thankful for the listening sessions and concerns with the PELSB board decisions. 6. Approval of Minutes: Moved by Director Dondelinger, second by Director Brekken to approve the minutes from the regular School Board meeting held February 13, 2023 as presented. Carried on a roll call vote with all five directors voting in favor. 7. Consent Calendar: Hires are approved pending negotiated contracts/agreements and a district approved /acceptable background check. Moved by Director Dondelinger, second by Director Heidmann to approve the consent calendar as presented. Carried on a roll call vote with all five directors voting in favor. ● Staff Changes/Leaves Non-Certified - New Hires Jill Allord - T&L Clerical, District-wide, Effective 3/21/2023 Alex Holsapple - 2nd Shift Float Custodian, District-wide, Effective 3/20/2023 Michael Lowe - Educational Assistant, Harrison, Effective 2/22/2023 Tyler Peyerl - 2nd Shift Float Custodian, District-wide, Effective 3/20/2023 Debra Steuck - Childhood PreK Plus Program Assistant, WELC, Effective 2/27/2023 Coaches/Comm Ed - New Hires Alaina Beliveau - Program Assistant, Fun’N’Friends, Effective 6/01/2023 Lauren Castle - Assistant Coach, Community Ed, Effective 3/15/2023 John Derksen - MS Official, FMS, Effective 1/03/2023 Sabrina Dietrich - Program Assistant, Fun’N’Friends, Effective 5/15/2023 Miranda Ellis - Program Assistant, Fun’N’Friends, Effective 5/15/2023 Shelby Fitch - Program Assistant, Fun’N’Friends, Effective 3/14/2023 Karrin Hanske - Girls Head Track Coach, FMS, Effective 3/30/2023 Jerremiah Johnson - Assistant Softball Coach, BHS, Effective 3/20/2023 Jazzlyn Logellin - Assistant Track Coach, FMS, Effective 3/20/223 Joshua McKeag - Boys Swimming & Diving Coach, BHS, Effective 11/21/2022 JoDee Moen - 6th & 7th Grade Assistant Softball Coach, FMS, Effective 4/03/2023 Jennifer Rushin - Performing Arts Coordinator, Community Ed, Effective 2/27/2023 Bryan Schaitberger - Event Worker, Community Ed, Effective 2/24/2023 Substitutes Anna Dillon - Sub Teacher, District-wide, Effective 3/21/2023 Patricia Gogolin - Sub Teacher, District-wide, Effective 1/01/2023 Chersti Hansen - LTS Teacher, Baxter, Effective 5/25/2023 - 6/02/2023 Bonnie Henningson - B-3 Trainer, PBEC, Effective 1/30/2023 John Nelson - Sub Teacher, District-wide, Effective 2/20/2023 Kathy Ogden - Sub Teacher, District-wide, Effective 4/01/2023 Melissa Schmidt - Sub Teacher, District-wide, Effective 3/15/2023 Allyson Smith - Sub Teacher, District-wide, Effective 3/20/2023 Nathan Weisenburger - Sub Teacher, District-wide, Effective 3/22/2023 Separations Thomas Andresen - STEM Teacher, FMS, Effective 9/1/2022 Nicholas Czech - Assistant Track Coach, FMS, Effective 2/27/2023 Tahnee Flowers - Assistant Director of Community Ed, Community Ed, Effective 6/30/2023 Thomas Gould - Sub Teacher, District-wide, Effective 3/18/2023 Jacqueline Lindberg - Building Nurse, WELC, Effective 4/06/2023 Jennifer Rushin - Facilities & Volunteer Coordinator, FMS, Effective 2/24/2023 Brady Rutman - Assistant Nordic Ski Coach, FMS, Effective 3/07/2023 Sharon Siekas - Sub Clerical, District-wide, Effective 12/20/2023 Bobby Solarz - Teacher, LEC, Effective 6/05/2023 Greg Whiteman - Assistant Boys Soccer Coach, BHS, Effective 3/14/2023 ● Gifts & Grants - Gifts were received from First National Bank, Widseth Smith Nolting & Associates, Linda Engel, Sherri DeLaHunt, First Western Bank & Trust, American Legion Post #0255, Lutheran Church of the Cross, Lexington Manufacturing, and an anonymous donation. ● Ratify Payment of Bills 8. Presentations: ○ Career Pathways: Amy Sjoblad, Career Pathway Specialist, informed the board that the program is to partner with administration, counselors, area business and higher education to build data driven systems that will support students in building a plan for their unique and exciting, chosen future path. They want to equip students with many tools for their own success. There are currently fifteen schools participating. There have been five career pathways formed with twenty-three endorsements. Amy discussed the pathways and endorsements and the requirements that will be implemented, with full implementation excepted for the fall of 2025/26. Requirements for completion costs are covered through mostly in-kind contributions. ○ Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEB) Actuary Report Update: Marci Lord and Jill Urdahl informed the board that every two years the district needs to do an actuarial valuation for GASB 74 and 75 for Other Post-Employment Benefits at the district. This covers the retired employee benefits. There are 868 active participants and 88 retirees in the current valuation. Retirees have the right to stay on the public plan at the same premium rate. Jill explained in detail the implicit subsidy, the valuation process, and the results. The results reflected that the OPEB Trust is at $18.0 million or 90% funded of OPEB liabilities as of July 1, 2022. 9. New Business: For Action: Presentation: Blueprint 181 Project Update: Mark Needham informed the board that the WESB project is currently in the rebuilding state. Demolition is completed and the rebuilding has begun. Tour of the building was completed prior to the meeting. 1. Approval of PR#8 for the addition of casework and sinks in the 4 at the Washington Educational Services Building and not to exceed $68,547.82 as presented. - Mark Needham, ICS, informed the board that there are a couple of key rooms that have been identified as needing the updates. This Pricing Request adds casework to rooms 111, 112, 113 and 114 at WESB to support the Continuing Education Classroom needs for sinks and storage. The additional casework and sink layout matches the existing layouts found in adjacent rooms. Moved by Director Brekken, second by Director Dondelinger to approve PR#8 for the addition of casework and sinks in four classrooms as identified at WESB for a cost not to exceed $68,547.82 as presented. Carried on a roll call vote with all five directors voting in favor. Presentation: American Indian Parent Advisory Committee (AIPAC) Vote of Concurrence / Non-Concurrence: Govinda Budrow, Matthew Tenbear (student), Michele Berger, and Charles Black Lance informed the board of things the AIPAC is thankful of and the achievements that have been made. The group voted nonconcurrence and presented the board with four recommendations. These recommendations are based on the MDE Self-Assessment Rubric. The school board is required to respond in writing to each recommendation within 60 days of the AIPAC presentation to the board.Those recommendations are: ● Recommended that ISD 181 apply and participate in the MDE Dreamcatcher Project. ● Training for staff that include culturally relevant and responsive pedagogy and understandings. ● AIPAC representation during Indigenous Education hiring processes. ● Needs to be collaboration with AIPAC in the development of the First Nation/Indigenous/Native Language and Culture classes. 2. Acknowledgement of the American Indian Parent Advisory Committee District Annual Compliance (AIPAC) Documentation and Resolution Vote as presented: Moved by Director Ward, second by Director Dondelinger to approve the acknowledgement of the American Indian Parent Advisory Committee District Annual Compliance (AIPAC) Documentation and Resolution Vote of nonconcurrence as presented. Carried on a roll call vote with all five directors voting in favor. 3. Approval of Food Service Main Distributor Bid for 2023-24 School Year with a potential 4 year extension as presented: Alissa Thompson informed the board that the Brainerd Food Service solicited main distributor bids for school year 23-24. For the past 10 years Brainerd Public Schools has utilized Upper Lakes Food for our main grocery vendor. This vendor’s bid was held and extended for through 2016 and then this vendor was utilized under the Sourcewell bid. Upperlakes was not awarded the Sourcewell bid for 23-24 and as a result bids were sent out and a public notification was published in January. Five distributors submitted bids. Several factors were considered when selecting a new vendor with an emphasis on pricing, fees, and service. A 200 point grading rubric was used to help determine how to award the bid. After considering all of the factors, the district has determined that Sysco will be awarded the bid for school year 23-24, with the ability to renew for 4 additional years. Sysco’s pricing and fixed fees were lower than the four other bids submitted. They have also confirmed that they will be able to meet our delivery schedule and have an extensive knowledge of the school nutrition industry. The transition to a new vendor will begin on July 1, 2023. Moved by Director Dondelinger, second by Director Brekken to approve the Food Service Main Distributor Bid for 2023-24 School Year to Sysco, with a potential 4 year extension, as presented. Carried on a roll call vote with all five directors voting in favor. 4. Approval of the Ratification of the Confidential Contract: Angie Bennett informed the board that the District has come to an agreement with the Education Minnesota Brainerd - Confidential (EMBC) Union. The duration of the proposed contract is 7/1/2021 - 6/30/2024. This contract has evolved from a one person unit to a four person unit including the following positions: Benefits Specialist, Systems Specialist, Payroll Manager and Accountant. Following the ratification of the contract, the union and district will jointly petition the Bureau of Mediation Services (BMS) for a change to the unit description. Previously, the district was under the impression the unit only comprised the Benefits Manager position (union of one) and was told the contract would be null and void following that person’s retirement. Since then, the issue was raised among the employees listed above. The unit has joined with Education Minnesota as exclusive representation and bargaining has been on-going and delayed significantly due to the petition to include a position within the unit, the joining of the union with Education Minnesota and the overall re-creation of the contract. Moved by Director Heidmann, second by Director Brekken to approve ratification of the Confidential Employee contract for 7/01/2021 - 6/30/2024 as presented. Carried on a roll call vote with four directors voting in favor and Director Dondelinger opposed. 5. Approval of the Review of MSBA Policies 110, 110F, 203.5, 204, 206, 211, 303, and 532 as presented: Superintendent Hahn informed the board that these policies have only minor changes if any at all. As per policy 208 specifying “If a policy is modified with minor changes that do not affect the substance of the policy or because of a legal change over which the school board has no control, the modified policy may be approved at one meeting at the discretion of the school board.” Moved by Director Brekken, second by Director Dondelinger to approve the review of MSBA policies 110, 110F, 203.5, 204, 206, 2011, 303, and 532 as presented. Carried on a roll call vote with all five directors voting in favor. 6. Approval of the First Reading of revised MSBA Policies 202, 414, 414.1, and 415 as presented: Superintendent Hahn informed the board that these policies will have two readings due to some more extensive changes made to them. Policy 202 has been updated to reflect the addition of the School Board Officers purpose, as approved at the January 9, 2023 board meeting. Policy 414 District administration has reviewed the existing policy and the model MSBA guidance and is suggesting some updates to some of the language in the policy to more closely align with statute definitions. This policy reflects the mandatory law regarding reporting of maltreatment of minors and is not discretionary in nature. Policy 414.1 The district recommends replacing the existing mandated reporter form with the updated form from MDE as required to be used by law. Policy 415 District administration has reviewed the existing policy and the model MSBA guidance and is suggesting some minor definition changes to update this policy. This policy reflects the mandatory law regarding reporting maltreatment of vulnerable adults and is not discretionary in nature. Moved by Director Dondelinger, second by Director Ward to approve the first reading of revised MSBA Policies 202, 414, 414.1, and 415 as presented. Carried on a roll call vote with all five directors voting in favor. 7. Approval of Second and Final Reading of Revised MSBA Policies 413, 413.1, and 418 as presented: Angie Bennett informed the board that Policy 413 is reviewed annually. The recommended changes to the policy for this cycle are minimal, mainly creating more concise verbiage. It is recommended that as the changes are not significant, only one review with approval is needed. This policy was expanded beyond the MSBA language in 2020 to clarify the differences in definitions of Sexual Harassment under this policy and the Title IX definition. The expanded language remains; however, the redline changes for this review period are based on MSBA model policy recommendations. Policy 413.1 - Harassment and Violence Report form - no changes recommended. Policy 418 - Drug Free Workplace / Drug-Free School It is the recommendation to accept the MSBA model policy in this revision. The inclusion of additional language around cannabis and cannabinoids is relevant to our district and will align with best practices in ensuring a drug-free workplace and school. Moved by Director Heidmann, second by Director Brekken to approve the second and final reading of revised MSBA Policies 413, 413.1, and 418 as presented. Carried on a roll call vote with all five directors voting in favor. Informational: ○ Brainerd Public Schools Foundation - Director Speer informed the board that the deadlines are approaching. For the student scholarships they received 204 and will be giving out $140,000 this year. May 3, 202 is the Senior recognition night. The Warrior gear sale is coming up soon, so if there is anything anyone needs, now is the time to purchase. ○ Business Services Report – Marci Lord informed the board that enrollment is down 102 students, which is a little higher than the average. However, if trends follow similar years the district will be slightly above budget. Nothing to note on the financial report, but pointed out that Fund 45 is the trust referenced in the OPEB update. With the legislative universal meal bill, compensatory revenue will remain the same as 2022-23 next year but the 2024-25 is still uncertain. ○ Superintendent’s Report - Dr. Hahn stated that with all the items covered in tonight’s meeting, it reflects how complex everything is, from the littlest students to career pathways. The Friday before break there was a job fair for students to attend and there were over 200 careers that they were exposed to. Dr. Hahn thanked the police and fire departments for escorting the Warrior Adapted Floor Hockey Team home after winning the state championship Saturday. Thankful for all the community involvement with the AIPAC group. Heidi noted that there has been a lot of community involvement with the 17 listening sessions that have been held both in person and virtual. The stakeholder invites will be sent out soon. 10. Future Meetings: March 20, 2023 Regular School Board Meeting @ 6:00 p.m. March 21, 2023 Equity Task Force Meeting @ 3:15 p.m. March 22, 2023 Student Support Services & Activities Committee Meeting @ 12:00 p.m. FMS March 25, 2023 Army LTC Hortense McKay Event March 29, 2023 Long Range Planning & Facilities Committee Meeting @ 12:00 p.m. FMS Kindergarten Round Up @ 5:00 p.m. April 3-7, 2023 National Assistant Principals Recognition Week April 4, 2023 National School Librarian Appreciation Day Project Oversight Task Force Meeting @ 8:00 a.m. April 5, 2023 MSBA Board Chair Chat April 10, 2023 Regular School Board Meeting @ 6:00 p.m. April 11, 2023 PartnerEd ListeningCommunity Session @ 12:45 p.m. PartnerEd Community Stakeholder Meeting @ 4:30 p.m. 13. Moved by Director Dondelinger, second by Director Heidmann to adjourn the meeting. Carried on a roll call vote with all five directors voting in favor. Adjourned at 8:22 p.m. ___________________ DJ Dondelinger, Clerk Janet Horn, Recording Secretary (April 15, 2023) 213860