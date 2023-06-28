INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #181 BRAINER

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #181 BRAINERD PUBLIC SCHOOLS Minutes for the REGULAR BOARD MEETING Monday, May 8, 2023 6:00 p.m. at Forestview Middle School 12149 Knollwood Drive, Baxter 1. Call the meeting to order and roll call Members present were: Randy Heidmann, Kevin Boyles, Michelle Brfekken, Sarah Speer, John Ward, and DJ Dondelinger Others Present were: Superintendent Hahn, Ryan Schultz, Tim Murtha, Reid Thiesse, Derek Hendrickson, Isaac Smieja, Jodi Kennedy, Candace Burckhardt, Jessica Haapajoki, Kathy Johnson, Angie Bennett, Alissa Thompson, Annmarie Lacher, Jill Bjorge, Jim Conrad. Molly Raske, Jon Anderson, Amy Jordan, Fran Jensvold, Tammy Stellmach, Craig Kotsmith, and Theresa Bourke - Brainerd Dispatch Guests: Dylan Pikula, Rio Neifert, Nikki Harmer, and Shane Riffle 2. Pledge of Allegiance: Motion made by Director Boyles to have Dylan Pikula, Riverside student, lead the board in the pledge of allegiance. Carried unanimously. The pledge of allegiance was recited. 3. Approval of the agenda as presented / amended: Moved by Director Dondelinger, second by Director Speer to approve the agenda as presented. Carried unanimously. 4. Recognitions: The Board of Education Directors acknowledged the following: Congratulations to the 2 Brainerd Knowledge Bowl Teams. Over 1,000 teams originally competed and 48 were selected to compete for the State Championship. Brainerd had 2 teams selected. There was only one other district that had two teams selected. Brainerd was placed in the AAA Division and competed against schools with larger student populations. ● Brainerd Blue Team finished 15th in the state and consisted Sophomores Sam Simpson, Emelia Cosert, Jagger Klecatsky, Sasha Lytle, and Freshman Paul Sandberg. ● Brainerd White Team finished 18th in the state and consisted of Seniors Sam Mattson and Tristyn Arndt with Sophomore Kristy Moore and Freshmen Hattie Duininck and Arabelle Boesen. Congratulations to the Brainerd Speech Team at the Section 8AA tournament last week at Forestview. ● Finishing in 3rd place and advancing to the state tournament on April 28 are seniors Cadey Porisch - Creative Expression, and Max Johnson-Ding and Jayley Andresen - Duo. Max Johnson-Ding and Jayley Andresen won a medal at the state tournament. They placed 8th in Duo. Cadey Porisch narrowly missed the mark to qualify for the finals. ● Finishing in 7th place were Fern French and Lydia Redepenning in Creative Expression and Discussion respectively. ● Finishing in 8th place were Abigail Smith and Hailey Petrie: Duo Congratulations to the Brainerd Area Future Problem Solvers for being the Minnesota State Champions. Seven students will be representing Minnesota at the International Competition at the University of Massachusetts Amherst in June. They will compete with other students from 37 states and 14 countries. The topic will be currency. The students are Scarlett Anderson, Owen Byrns, Callista Anderson, Justus Anderson, Isaac Mattson, Tucker Hanson, and Samuel Sundberg. Congratulations to the BHS Key Club for winning the following annual awards at the District Convention: ● 3rd place in the Silver Division for Achievement Award (year-long achievement). ● 2nd place in Major Emphasis Award (Warrior Day of Service work: toys/blankets for HART, ● packing food with Outreach Program, bringing in a speaker for MN Towards Zero Deaths, & ● Polar Plunge/Special Olympics). ● 2nd place Silver Division in the Single Service category (Senior Center service work). ● 1st place in Traditional Scrapbook and they won the club newsletter award. Congratulations to the Brainerd Robotics team members for earning All-Academic honors. The students had a 3.9 GPA or higher. Will Aadland, Hailey Nelson, Drake Small, Evan DeBoer, Isaac Hanson, Owen Brainerd, Abby Brainerd, Micah Halbersma, Zane Jacobi, Cole Belton, Ethan Diede, Ewan Vogelgesang, and August Vogelgesang. Congratulations to the Sourcewell Leader of Excellence and Educators of Excellence: Leader of Excellence - Dr. Tammy Stellmach (Baxter Principal); Educators of Excellence - Kacee Barrett (Baxter Elementary Teacher), Jessica Johnson (Lowell Elementary Teacher), Katie Kraft (BHS Teacher), Heather Larson (Garfield Elementary Teacher), Lisa Miller (Nisswa Elementary Teacher), Tracy Riley (LEC Teacher), and Marti Sauer (Harrison Elementary Teacher). They were all honored Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at a reception hosted by Sourcewell at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts. Congratulations to Isabelle Roskop, BHS Senior for being awarded the MN FFA State Degree. It is the top honor an FFA member can receive on the state level. Her Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) was working at Fleet Farm. Congratulations to the Brainerd Dispatch Design and Ad Winners from Nisswa, Maddox Miles and Bailey Vander Aarde. Congratulations to ALL the 2023 Outstanding Seniors who received scholarships Wednesday, May 3, 2023. $180,000 worth of scholarships were awarded to graduating seniors from the 2023 class. Congratulations to the Nisswa April Character Counts winners. They have all shown great character in creatively: Nelson Walter, Sonja Hansen, William Johnson, Weston Snyders, Flint Johnson, Gage Bible, Jaxson Kuhn, Sophia Szymanski, Kenadie Knosalla, Ava Grams, Cora Parks, Gunner Bible, Bernita Morsch, Landyn Walton, Nevaeh Carner, Breck Brose, Caitlyn Gruszka, Joss Meidinger, Sawyer Lehmkuhl, Everett Gromer, Tressa Hedman, Connor Tweed, Eli Kern, Sylvi Lee. Congratulations to all the district writing contest winners. Awards will be handed out at the awards ceremony being held May 30th at FMS. Categories include poetry, short stories, fiction, and nonfiction. The top three winners in each category for grades kindergarten - 12th grade will be honored. Congratulations to Brenna Deason and Gavin Hoelzel for being named the 2023 Brainerd Female and Male Athletes of the Year. Congratulations to all the Scholar Athletes honored at the All Sports Banquet Monday, May 1st. Congratulations to Camryn Anderson and Ellene Germundson for winning 1st Place in the Escape the Vape video contest. They won $250.00 each along with Forestview Middle School. Third place winners were Ryan Larson, Anabelle Holcomb-Smith, and Henry Olson. Thank you to Tonya Dill, 8th Grade Language Arts Teacher, for overseeing the project. Escape the Vape is a PSA video contest where Minnesota 6th-12th graders can use their voice to raise awareness about the dangers of vaping and expose the shadowy commercial tobacco marketing tactics behind it. Congratulations to the Fine Art Students of the Week(s): ● April 10th - Peyton Freeman for Photography ● April 17th - Liz Sarvie for Decoy Design ● May 1st - Lydia Redepenning for Theatre Congratulations to the 70 students who earned the honor of being the 2022-23 Fine Arts Scholars. The students maintained a GPA of 3.5 or higher and had achievements in both the classroom and in a field of fine arts. 5. Public Input: Two speakers spoke about LGBTQIA, responsibilities of the school board and thanked them for their work. 6. Approval of Minutes: Moved by Director Ward, second by Director Dondelinger to approve the minutes from the regular School Board meeting held on April 10, 2023 as presented. Carried unanimously. 7. Consent Calendar: Hires are approved pending negotiated contracts/agreements and a district approved /acceptable background check. Moved by Director Speer, second by Director Brekken to approve the consent calendar as presented. Carried unanimously. ● Staff Changes/Leaves Certified - New Hires Emma Abramo - School Readiness Teacher, WELC, Effective 8/1/2023 Emily Anderson - Sped Lead Teacher, Riverside, Effective 8/1/2023 Brandy Haglin - BHS Online Coordinator, BHS, Effective 8/14/2023 Claire Horn - Music Teacher, Lowell, Effective 8/1/2023 Angelina Nelson - Sped Teacher, Lowell, Effective 8/28/2023 Claire Norlin - ECSE Teacher, WESB, Effective 7/1/2023 Wendy Willits - ECSE Teacher, WESB, Effective 7/1/2023 Non-Certified- New Hires Rosalie Rodgers - Cook, FMS, Effective 4/24/2023 Coaches/Community Ed - New Hires Allyson Brezinski - Fun’N’Friends, Baxter, Effective 5/22/2023 Jennifer Fitch - Fun’N’Friends, Harrison, Effective 5/01/2023 Christopher Fogderud - Band Lessons, BHS, Effective 7/10/2023 Elizabeth Hanson - Fun’N’Friends, Baxter, Effective 5/22/2023 Jeremiah Johnson - Head Boy’s Hockey Coach, BHS, Effective 5/04/2023 Maggie Judd - Fun’N’Friends, Riverside, Effective 6/01/2023 Sarah Kuehl - Girls Lacrosse Coach, Community Ed, Effective 4/17/2023 Natalie Otto - Lacrosse Assistant Coach, Community Ed, Effective 4/21/2023 James Reed - STEM, FMS, Effective 11/21/2022 Wendy Romano - Fun’N’Friends, Baxter, Effective 5/15/2023 Alexis Sherman - Fun’N’Friends, Baxter, Effective 6/01/2023 Kryston Wisely - Voice Instructor, FMS, Effective 7/11/2023 Leslie Zander - Orchestra Lessons, FMS, Effective 6/05/20236 Substitutes - New Hires Daniel Bzdok - Teacher Sub, District-wide, Effective 6/06/2023 Jolanta Gedviliene - Cook Sub, District-wide, Effective 4/18/2023 Bradley Johnson - Teacher Sub, District-wide, Effective 4/20/2023 Gabrielle Speliopoulos - Teacher Sub, District-wide, Effective 4/27/2023 Separations Marbeth Abraham - Educational Assistant, BHS, Effective 6/02/2023 ConnieJo Bailey - Cook, FMS, Effective 4/26/2023 Jessica Burbach - Building Nurse, Baxter, Effective 6/02/2023 Sophia Dryburgh - Educational Assistant, Nisswa, Effective 6/02/2023 Karissa Fish - Special Ed Teacher, Riverside, Effective 6/02/2023 Darla Fleischhaker - Concessions, FMS, Effective 6/02/2023 Ashely Ingebrigtson - Indigenous Education Coordinator, District-wide, Effective 6/02/2023 Ellie Joy Johnson - Educational Assistant, WELC, Effective 6/02/2023 Bonnie Michals - Concessions, FMS, Effective 6/02/2023 Masen Molitor - Fun’N’Friends Program Assistant, Baxter, Effective 4/24/2023 Teri Osell - Clerical, FMS, Effective 6/15/2023 Debra Steuck - PreK Plus Program Assistant, WELC, Effective 4/18/2023 Trisha Sypnieski - Clerical, BHS, Effective 5/14/223 Julia Thesing - Fun’N’Friends Program Assistant, Baxter, Effective 6/05/2023 ● Gifts & Grants - Gifts were received from Brainerd Community Action, Graphic Packaging, Mary Paulson, MMFCU, Dorcas Community Center, Brainerd Rotary, Brainerd Ace Hardware, and a memorial in honor of Leroy Beeby. ● Ratify Payment of Bills 8. Presentations: ○ Advanced Placement Seminar: Nicole Harmer (BHS Teacher), and Rio Neifert (BHS Student). Rio presented her capstone project for her AP Seminar Language and Composition class. The topic was “How can schools best improve their students’ mental health”. Rio’s presentation discussed what students are struggling from, potential solutions and risks. ○ Budget Update: Marci Lord gave the board a brief overview of the proposed 2023-24 budget as discussed at the April Finance Committee meeting. The projected unassigned budget is a deficit of $1.5 million. This will leave the unassigned find balance at 8.9% which is under the 10% minimum fund balance policy. 9. New Business: For Action: 1. Approval of the American Indian Parent Advisory Committee (AIPAC) Vote of Non-Concurrence Response as presented: Directors Brekken and Speer thanked everyone for all their hard work and reminded the board that there were 4 recommendations made by the AIPAC of the district. The board responded to each of the 4 recommendations and added another of their own which the school board wants to recognize the ways AIPAC has continued to make this vote of concurrence process more collaborative and supportive to both parties over the last few years. We would like to recommend taking this a step further by finding a time to meet with AIPAC members, school administrators, Indigenous Education staff and students, and school board members around December 2023 to plan together and hear from all members of our school community about their hopes and dreams for improving the educational opportunities for American Indian students. It is difficult when our discussions are siloed to only AIPAC members, school administrators, or school board members. We hope to bridge this gap and find intentional ways to collaborate and learn together. Moved by Director Ward, second by Director Speer to approve the Board response to the AIPAC vote of non-concurrence as presented. Carried on a roll call vote with all members voting in favor. 2. Approval of the K-4 Elementary Music Curriculum as presented: Tim Murtha, Jill Lee (Baxter) and Jennifer Pelowski (Harrison) informed the board of the five music standards, the processes they use, their expectations of students, and how they do assessments of students’ progress. Moved by Director Dondelinger, second by Director Brekken to approve the K-4 Elementary Music Curriculum as presented. Carried unanimously. 3. Approval of the 5-12 Music Curriculum as presented: Tim Murtha informed the board of what the standards are for students. Students in elementary - middle school need to meet the standards and benchmarks in two areas of art. At the high school level they must meet arts standards and benchmarks in at least one area of art (2 credits) for graduation. Grades 6-8 students can choose from band, orchestra, and choir. Grades 9-12 there are 17 different electives they can choose from. Moved by Director Heidmann, second by Director Ward to approve the 5-12 Music Curriculum as presented. Carried unanimously. 4. Approval of the Revised Insurance Premiums as presented: Angie Bennett informed the board that the insurance committee last met and they reviewed claims activity, its impact on the self-insured fund and discussed optional wellness or other preventive programs/activities. Annually, the committee brings forth a recommendation for premium costs. Premium changes would go into effect for the upcoming insurance plan year, commencing September 1, 2023. Angie stated that the recommendation from the insurance committee is to increase the premiums no less than 7.9%, but presented other increases at 8.9% & 6.9%. Administratively, in consideration of the high district contributions to health insurance and the greatest impact of cost on lower paid employees, the maximum recommendation would be 7.9% and would require leveraging the fund balance approximately $153.,513. A lesser percentage increase would have an additional impact on the insurance fund, but would more broadly protect the district general fund and lessen the impact to employees. Moved by Director Dondelinger, second by Director Speer to increase the insurance premiums to 7.9% as presented. Carried unanimously. 5. Approval of the First Reading of Revised MSBA Policies as presented: Angie Bennett informed the board that there are no changes to policy 405 and policy 430 changes are to align with legal requirements. Moved by Director Donelinger, second by Director Speer to approve the first and only reading of MSBA policies 405 and 430 as presented. Carried unanimously. 6. Approval of the YMCA Aquatics Agreement as presented: Annmarie Lacher and Shane Riffle informed the board that they have been working on an agreement with the Brainerd YMCA for the operation of our district aquatics center. The Brainerd YMCA employs an Aquatics Director with the training and expertise to allow safe and collaborative programming for community use of BHS aquatic facilities. Moved by Director Brekken, second by Director Ward to approve the aquatics agreement with the YMCA as presented. Carried unanimously. Presentation: Fund Balance Policy Update: Marci Lord shared with the board that this was reviewed with the Finance Committee and the last time this policy was updated was March 2021. At that time the policy was adjusted to reflect the 10% of the annual General Fund expenditures. Marci reminded the board that the state recommendation is 3 months of operating costs or 25%. After discussion the board elected not to make any changes to the percentage 7. Approval of Revising Policy #714 - Fund Balance as presented: After discussion the board requested no action be taken regarding increasing the percentage. They did request that the policy be revised to have definitions added to the different types of funds. Moved by Director Heidmann, second by Director Dondelinger to approve revising policy 714 as stated. Carried unanimously. 8. Approval for the First Reading of Revised MSBA Policy #704 as presented: Marci Lord informed the board that MSBA Policy 704 needs to be amended to add language increasing the capitalization threshold from $2,500 to $5,000 to align with federal guidelines. Moved by Director Dondelinger, second by Director Ward to approve the first reading of revised MSBA policy #704 as presented. Carried unanimously. 9. Approval of the 2023-2025 Transportation Contract with Reichert Bus Company as presented: Marci Lord informed the board that the Reichert’s contract is a two-year contract with rates increasing 3% each year. Additionally, the district will contribute to updating the cameras on the general and special education routes for up to $60,000.00 in 23-24. The replacement and maintenance of the cameras are the responsibility of Reichert. Moved by Director Speer, second by Director Brekken to approve the two year contract with Reichert Bus Company as presented. Carried unanimously. 10. Approval to change the finance committee meetings from June 21, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. to June 7, 2023 and July 19, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. to July 5, 2023: Marci Lord requested this change due to the timing of the legislative session ending and would like to have the meetings prior to the regular board meetings. Moved by Director Dondelinger, second by Director Ward to change the finance committee meetings as presented. Carried unanimously. 10. Committee Meeting Updates: ○ Student Support Services & Activities - Director Brekken informed the board that the committee met March 22, 2023 and key items discussed were an upcoming overdose policy, the new collaborative workers agreement, and Essentia sports medicine trainers. ○ Long Range Planning & Facilities - Superintendent Hahn informed the board that the committee met March 29, 2023 and key items discussed were building projects wrapping up, future priorities for long range planning. ○ Policy / Community Relations - Director Heidmann informed the board that the committee met April 19, 2023 and key items discussed were an overview of Community Education, the upcoming overdose policy, and the newly adopted aquatics agreement. ○ Curriculum / Instruction Staff Development - Director Speer informed the board that the committee met April 19, 2023 and key items discussed were Continuous Improvement Process (CIP), staff development process, A-comp, and the newly adopted music curriculum. ○ Finance / Legislative - Director Ward stated Happy National Teacher Appreciation Week to all the staff. He informed the board that the committee met April 26, 2023 and other items discussed were district credit card usage, reimbursement/outstanding fees and the SRO contracts. ○ Personnel / Benefits - April 26, 2023 - Director Boyles - sub rates - legislative issues pending/recap - insurance as covered tonight - expiring contracts. 11. Informational: ○ Brainerd Public Schools Foundation - Sarah Speer informed the board that at Senior Recognition there were 500 individuals in attendance and over 1 million dollars in scholarships were awarded. May 17th is an upcoming fundraiser “Pints for a Purpose”. ○ Equity Task Force Update - Michelle Brekken informed the board the task force met and discussed concerns in the district about social and emotional issues. This will help to lead questions for future discussions. The task force is looking at presenting recommendations to the board in July. ○ Business Services Report – Marci Lord informed the board that this will be the last enrollment for the year. Student count is down 106 from the start of the year or 1.8%. The four year average is 1.6%, so the district is trending a little high, but it is still estimated to be above budget. Nothing to note on the financial report. ○ Superintendent’s Report - Dr. Heidi Hahn thanked everyone in attendance. Second stakeholder meeting is tomorrow night at Forestview Middle School. She agreed that the scholarship night was an amazing evening. The proficiency of our indigenous graduates has tripled and continues to improve and grow. National Teacher Appreciation Week and Mrs Harmer tonight were excellent examples of our great teachers. 12. Future Meetings: May 8, 2023 Regular School Board Meeting @ 6:00 p.m. at FMS May 9, 2023 Equity Task Force Meeting @ 3:15 p.m. at BHS May 10, 2023 PartnerEd Community Stakeholder Meeting @ 4:45 p.m. at FMS May 15, 2023 BHS Band Concert @ 7:00 p.m. at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts May 19, 2023 Student of Character Dinner @ 5:00 p.m. at Madden’s Resort May 22, 2023 BHS Choir Concert @ 7:00 p.m. at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts May 24, 2023 Curriculum Committee Meeting @ 12:00 p.m. at FMS May 25, 2023 FFA Picnic and Auction @ 5:30 p.m. at Fairgrounds May 30, 2023 Literacy Awards @ 6:30 p.m. at FMS May 31, 2023 LRP Committee Meeting @ 11:00 a.m. at FMS - Time change ATLAS Graduation @ 1:00 p.m. at LEC June 1, 2023 LEC Graduation @ 1:00 p.m. at LEC BLC Graduation @ 4:00 p.m. at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts June 2, 2023 Last Day of School for students Kg-12 grade BHS Graduation @ 7:00 p.m. at BHS 13. Moved by Director Dondelinger, second by Director Speer to adjourn the meeting. Carried unanimously. The meeting adjourned at 9:19 p.m. DJ Dondelinger, Clerk Janet Horn, Recording Secretary (June 28, 2023) 237749