INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #181 BRAINER

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #181 BRAINERD PUBLIC SCHOOLS Minutes for the regular School Board meeting Monday, June 12, 2023 6:00 p.m. at Forestview Middle School 12149 Knollwood Drive, Baxter 1. Call the meeting to order and roll call: Members present were: DJ Dondelinger, John Ward, Kevin Boyles, Sarah Speer, and Michelle Brekken Member absent: Randy Heidmann Others present were: Superintendent Dr. Hahn. Annmarie Lacher, Ryan Schultz, Alissa Thompson, Christina Lundgren, Derek Hendricksom, Beth Cooper, Isaac Smeija, Marci Lord, Tim Murtha, Martha Smithson, Angie Bennett, Jessica Haapajoka, Tahnee Flowers, Fran Jensvold, Jodi Kennedy, Jim Conrad, Tammy Stellmach, Andrea Rusk, Jack Freeman, Jon Anderson, Jill Bjorge, Taylor DeMuth, Amy Jordan, Brandi Wynn, and Theresa Bourke - Brainerd Dispatch 2. Pledge of Allegiance: The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. 3. Approval of the agenda as amended: Amended due to additional recognitions, a new action item and removed renewal of MSBA policy #605. Moved by Director Dondelinger, second by Director Ward to approve the agenda as amended. Carried. 4. Recognitions: 5. Public Input: There were seven speakers who spoke about their concerns with books at Forestview Middle School, removal of some books from the library, and MSBA Policy 414. A motion was made by Director Dondelinger, a second by Director Brekken to have an action item of the books discussed during public input and potential removal at the next board meeting. Carried. 6. Approval of Minutes: A. Moved by Director Speer, second by Director Brekken to approve the minutes from the regular School Board meeting held May 8, 2023 as presented. Carried. 7. Consent Calendar: Hires are approved pending negotiated contracts/agreements and a district approved /acceptable background check. Discussion was held pertaining to the SRO agreements and HealthiestYou, which is replacing Included Health (formerly Ground Rounds). Both agreements were approved after discussion on offerings and cost impact. The HealthiestYou option minimally increased the cost to the self-insurance fund for a total cost of $126,270 per year vs. Included Health at $124,623. Moved by Director Dondelionger, second by Director Ward to approve the consent calendar as presented. Carried. ● Staff Changes/Leaves Certified - New Hires Non-Certified - New Hires Coches/Comm. Ed Employee New Hires Substitute - New Hires Separations ● Gifts & Grants - Gifts were received from Ohiopyle Prints, Inc., Brainerd Eagles, Brainerd Lakes Area Women of Today, and Brainerd ECFE PTO. ● SRO Agreement with City of Brainerd for 2023-2025 ● SRO Agreement with City of Baxter for 2023-2025 ● New Substitute Rates effective 7/1/2023 ● Healthiest You ● Ratify Payment of Bills 8. New Business: For Action: 1. Approval of the administration recommendation to issue a 2023-2024 contract to the following certified staff members, resulting in the granting of tenure: Superintendent Dr. Hahn congratulated 24 certified staff members for achieving tenure status with Brainerd Public Schools. This is a huge accomplishment towards meeting their educational teaching goals. Moved by Director Brekken, second by Director Speer to recommend issuing a 2023-2024 contract to the presented list of certified staff members, resulting in the granting of tenure. Carried. Presentation: The Annual A-Comp Report: Beth Cooper 2. Approval of the Resolution for the A-Comp Annual Report as presented. Moved by Director Ward, second Director Brekken to approve the resolution for the A-Comp Annual report as presented. Carried on a roll call vote of all five directors in favor. Presentation: World’s Best Workforce (WBWF) Read Well by Third Grade: Taylor Demuth 3. Approval of the Resolution for the Brainerd Public Schools’ 2023-24 Local Literacy Plan (World’s Best Workforce (WBWF) Read Well by Third Grade) as presented. Moved by Director Speer, second by Director Brekken to approve the Resolution for the Brainerd Public Schools’ 2023-24 Local Literacy Plan (World’s Best Workforce (WBWF) Read Well by Third Grade) as presented. Carried on a roll call vote of all five in favor. The board took a recess @ 8:05 p.m. The meeting resumed at 8:12 p.m. Presentation: Early Childhood Curriculum: Tahnee Flowers and Brandi Wynn 4. Approval of the Early Childhood Curriculum as presented. Moved by Director Dondelinger, second by Director Ward to approve the Frog Street Curriculum for the district’s Early Childhood Curriculum as presented. Carried. Presentation: 9-12 Health, Wellness and Fitness: Jolene Owens, Mikkel White, Beth Cooper, and Tim Murtha 5. Approval to Adopt the 9-12 Health, Wellness and Fitness Curriculum as presented. Moved by Director Dondelinger, second by Director Brekken to approve the adoption of the 9-12 Health, Wellness and Fitness Curriculum as presented. Carried. Presentation: Yoga II Curriculum: Jolene Owens, Mikkel White, and Tim Murtha 6. Approval to Adopt the Yoga II Curriculum as presented. Moved by Director Speer, second by Director Ward to approve the adoption of the Yoga II curriculum as presented. Carried 7. Approval of all the Brainerd Public Schools Handbooks for the 2023-24 School Year as presented: Moved by Director Dondelinger, second by Director Brekken to approve all the Brainerd Public Schools Handbooks for the 2023-24 School Year as presented. Carried. 8. Approval of the Certification of Updated District Population Estimate as presented: AnnMarie Lacher Moved by Director Dondelinger, second by Director Speer to approve the resolution certifying the population estimate for the 2023 payable 2024 levy of Independent School District #181 Brainerd Public Schools as presented. Carried on a roll call vote of all five in favor. 9. Approval of the Renewal for the 2023-24 Resolution for Membership in the Minnesota State High School League as presented: Superintendent Dr. Hahn and Jack Freeman Moved by Director Speer, second by Director Ward to approve the resolution for renewal for 2023-24 membership in the Minnesota State High School League as presented. Carried on a roll call vote of all five in favor. 10. Approval to Renew the Membership with Minnesota School Boards Association as presented: Superintendent Dr, Hahn Moved by Director Dondelinger, second by Director Speer to approve the renewal for membership with the Minnesota School Board Association as presented. Carried. 11. Approval to Renew Membership with MREA for 2023-24 as presented: Superintendent Dr. Hahn Moved by Director Speer, second by Director Ward to approve the renewal membership with MREA for 2023-24 as presented. Carried. 12. Approval of the Milk Bid for the 2023-24 School Year as presented: Alissa Thompson Moved by Director Brekken, second by Director Dondelinger to approve the mild bid for the 2023-24 school year as presented. Carried. 13. Approval of the Resolution for the Identified Official with Authority (IOwA) as presented: Tim Murtha Moved by Director Dondelinger, second by Director Speer to approve the resolution for the Identified Official with Authority (IOwA) as presented. Carried on a roll call vote of all five in favor. 14. Approval of the Review MSBA Policies 510, 601, 602, 603, 604, and 609 as presented: Tim Murtha Moved by Director Ward, second by Director Dondelinger to approve the review of MSBA Policies 510, 601, 602, 603, 604, and 609 as presented. Carried. 15. Approval of the First Reading of MSBA Policies 427 and 503 as presented: Superintendent Dr. Hahn Moved by Director Speer, second by Director Brekken to approve the first reading of MSBA policies 427 and 503 as presented. Carried. Presentation: 2023-2024 Preliminary Budget, FY24 Liability Work Comp, and the FY23 Audit Services: Marci Lord 16. Approval of the 2023-24 Preliminary Budget as presented: Moved by Director Dondelinger, second by Director Speer to approve the 2023-24 preliminary budget as presented. Carried . 17. Approval of the FY24 Liability Work Compensation Insurance Renewal as presented: Marci Lord Moved by Director Dondelinger, second by Director Ward to approve the FY24 Liability Work Compensation Insurance Renewal as presented. Carried. 18. Approval of the contract for the FY23 Audit Services with CliftonLarsonAllen LLP as presented: Marci Lord Moved by Director Dondelinger, second by Director Speer to approve of the contract for the FY23 Audit Services with CliftonLarsonAllen LLP as presented. Carried. 19. Approval of the Northern Pines Contract for 2023-24 as presented: Marci Lord Moved by Director Dondelinger, second by Director Ward to approve the Northern Pines contracts for 2023-24 as presented. Carried. 9. Committee Meeting Updates: ○ Curriculum / Instruction Staff Development - May 24, 2023 - Director Speer informed the board that the committee reviewed the Local Literacy Plan (Read Well by 3rd Grade), A Comp (ATPPS), and the new curriculum items we discussed and approved tonight. ○ Long Range Planning & Facilities - May 31, 2023 - Director Dondelinger informed the board that the committee discussed potential projects for the lower site, LTFM work and the current WESB project. ○ Finance / Legislative - June 7, 2023 - Director Dondelinger informed the board that the committee had a legislative overview, insurance plans, and the preliminary budget as discussed tonight. 10. Informational: ○ Brainerd Public Schools Foundation - Sarah Speer informed the board that the foundation board had their end of year retreat and celebrated the successes of the past year. Two board members are stepping down and there is a posting for a new coordinator. ○ Equity Task Force Update - Michelle Brekken informed the board that the task force planned some events coming up this fall, how to include some inclusiveness and language training, and representatives of the task force will present their findings to the board this summer. The task force is very supportive of the restorative practices training and highly recommended for everyone to attend. ○ Business Services Report – Marci Lord informed the board the community education is starting to get back to pre pandemic levels. ○ Superintendent’s Report - Dr. Hahn stated that graduation was wonderful and thanked everyone for their hard work. Lot’s of work ahead of us this summer. Summer school and credit recovery started today. Thank you to Tahnee Flowers, who has been with the district 17 years. The world of pre-school has changed immensely. Martha Smithson was welcomed and will be taking over the role at the WELC. 11. Future Meetings: June 12, 2023 Regular School Board Meeting @ 6:00 p.m. at FMS June 15, 2023 Retired Teacher Luncheon @ 11:00 a.m at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts June 16, 2023 School Board Retreat @ 11:00 a.m. at BLACC June 19, 2023 Juneteenth - No public meetings to be held - District offices will be closed June 20-22, 2023 Sourcewell Leadership Retreat June 28, 2023 Personnel Committee Meeting @ 12:00 p.m. at FMS July 3 -7, 2023 District Offices are closed July 5, 2023 Finance Committee Meeting @ 12:00 p.m. at FMS July 10, 2023 Regular School Board Meeting @ 6:00 p.m. at FMS July 19, 2023 Policy & Community Relations Committee Meeting @ 12:30 p.m. at BHS July 26, 2023 LRP Committee Meeting @ 11:00 a.m. at BHS Student Support Services & Activities @ 12:30 p.m. at BHS 12. Closed Meeting: The meeting will be closed pursuant to Minnesota Statutes §13D.03, for Labor Negotiations Strategy. Moved by Director Dondelinger, second by Director Brekken to move into closed session pursuant to Minnesota Statutes §13D.03, for Labor Negotiations Strategy. Carried. 13. The Board will move into closed session at 9:19 p.m., in the choir room at Forestview Middle School. 14. The Board will reconvenue the public meeting at 10:11 p.m., in the choir room at Forestview Middle School. Moved by Director Dondelinger, second by Director Speer to adjourn the meeting. Carried. Adjourned at 10:12 p.m. DJ Dondelinger, Clerk Janet Horn, Recording Secretary (July 15, 2023) 241223