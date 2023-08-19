INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #181 BRAINER

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #181 BRAINERD PUBLIC SCHOOLS Minutes for the REGULAR BOARD MEETING Monday, July 10, 2023 6:00 p.m. at Forestview Middle School 12149 Knollwood Drive, Baxter 1. Call the meeting to order and roll call: Members present were: Kevin Boyles, Randy Heidmann, Sarah Speer, Michelle Brekken, John Ward, and DJ Dondelinger Others present were: Superintendent Dr, Hahn, Ryan Schultz, Annmarie Lacher, Tim Murtha, Christina Lundgren, Reid Thiesse, Angie Bennett, Jessica Haapajoki, Marci Lord, Martha Smithson, Candace Burckhardt, Jon Anderson, Tim Speier and Hannah Ward - Brainerd Dispatch Guest: Julie Critz 2. Pledge of Allegiance: The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. It was moved by Director Ward, second by Director Heidmann to add Director’s reports to the agenda after the committee update section of the agenda. The motion failed on a roll call vote of 3 in favor (Directors Dondelinger, Heidmann, Ward) and 3 opposed (Directors Boyles, Brekken, Speer). 3. Approval of the agenda as amended: Moved by Director Speer, second by Director Heidmann to approve the agenda as amended. Carried with 5 in favor and 1 opposed (Director Ward). Amended due to pulling policies 524 & 601 and the addition of an attachment in the financial report. 4. Public Input: There were 20 speakers who spoke about district policies/procedures, books within the middle school library and the removal or non-removal of books, 5. Approval of Minutes: Moved by Director Dondelinger second by Director Brekken to approve the minutes from the regular school boRd meeting held June 12, 2023 as presented. 6. Consent Calendar: Hires are approved pending negotiated contracts/agreements and a district approved /acceptable background check. Moved by Director Speer second by Director Brekken to approve the consent calendar as amended with the deletion of two policies (524 & 601). Carried unanimously. 7. Presentation: Strategic Planning Identified Priorities: Julie Critz informed the board that the PartnerED staff was impressed with the engagement of the staff and community at the listening sessions. Julie reviewed the timeline of meetings, reviewed meeting results for defining the district’s mission, vision and values. Julie discussed the strengths, challenges and opportunities for growth that were discussed at each of the different stakeholder meetings. Focusing on the future recommendations of four priorities have been created and they are: 1. Increase academic achievement 2. Ensure safe school facilities through standardized procedures, practices and equitable resources 3. Strengthen the financial position of the school district. 4. Establish a learning and working environment where students and staff feel supported and are encouraged to thrive. Overarching Theme: Accountability, transparency, partnerships The next steps for the district include approving the priorities; finalizing a mission, vision and core values; create a strategic plan final report; and develop an action plan for implementation. Mission statement requested to be simple and bold and all staff should be aware of this. Goals need to be measurable for accountability. Timeline still needs to be created and agreed upon. 1. Approval of the Strategic Planning Identified Priorities as presented: Moved by Director Speer, second by Director Ward to approve the Brainerd Strategic Priorities and Goals as presented. Carried unanimously. 8. New Business: For Action: Presentation: Update Ten Year Long Term Facilities Maintenance Plan (LTFM): Marci Lord and Reid Thiesse informed the board that every year the board has to approve a 10 year LTFM plan. 1. Approval of the Ten Year Updated Long term Facilities Maintenance Plan (LTFM) as presented: Moved by Director Speer, second by Director Ward to approve the Long Term Facilities Maintenance Plan as presented. Carried unanimously. 2. Approval of all the Brainerd Public Schools Handbooks for the 2023-24 School Year as presented: Tim Murtha informed the board that there has not been any major changes to the handbooks as presented in June. Director Heidmann requested that the handbooks be updated with the new MSBA Policy 515 and that we exercise more control with websites on district issued technology. Moved by Director Dondelinger, second by Director Brekken to approve of all the Brainerd Public Schools Handbooks for the 2023-24 school year as presented. Carried unanimously. 3. Approval of the First Reading of MSBA Policy #516 as presented: Candace Burckhardt informed the board that this policy has been reviewed as part of our triannual review cycle and in conjunction with the new 516.5 on Overdose Medication. Moved by Director Dondelinger, second by Director Heidmann to approve the first reading of MSBA Policy #516 - Student Medication as presented. Carried unanimously. 4. Approval of the Second Reading of MSBA Policies #427 & #503 as presented: Dr. Heidi Hahn and Candace Burckhardt informed the board that there has not been any comments received. Moved by Director Speer, second by Director Ward to approve the second reading of MSBA policies #427 & 503 as presented. Carried unanimously. 5. Approval of the First Reading of New MSBA Policy #516.5 as presented: Candace Burckhardt informed the board that this is a brand new policy which the 2023 Minnesota legislature enacted legislation requiring school districts to maintain a supply of opiate antagonists. Moved by Director Brekken, second by Director Heidmann to approve the first reading of MSBA Policy #516.5 as presented. Carried unanimously. For Discussion: Policy 606 - Textbooks and Instructional Materials: Dr. Hahn and Board It was moved by Director Speer, second by Director Heidmann to call the question to a vote and to have a roll call vote. Carried unanimously. Moved by Director Speer, second by Director Brekken to approve Policy 606 as currently written. Carried on a roll call vote with 4 in favor and 2 opposed (Director Dondelinger & Heidmann). It was suggested that the board receive a Q&A presentation by the district experts. 9. Committee Meeting Updates: ○ Personnel & Benefits - June 28, 2023 - Director Boyles reviewed with the board that the committee discussed some legislature updates, which covers family medical leave, licensing changes for certified staff, and sick time. The committee also discussed updates on negotiations and current staffing. ○ Finance / Legislative - June 7, 2023 - Director Ward reviewed with the board that the committee discussed the current fund balance, the 10 year LTFM plan which was covered tonight. The enrollment data was reviewed and changed some upcoming meeting dates due to aligning prior to board meeting dates. 10. Informational: ○ Brainerd Public Schools Foundation - Sarah Speer informed the board that the board did not meet but they recently wrapped up the gently warrior wear drive and the proceeds will go to the food pantry. They recently co-hosted the retired teachers luncheon. Thanked the staff for their support this past year. ○ Equity Task Force Update - Michelle Brekken informed the board that they did not meet and are currently looking to have a meeting in August. ○ Business Services Report – Marci Lord informed the board that there wasn’t anything to note on the financial report and there will be no report for June. Marci also reviewed a historical non-residents & residents elsewhere report, this netted a loss of 253 in the 21-22 school year. This report was requested at the committee meeting. It was requested to have the numbers of ADMs and actual numbers for comparison. ○ Superintendent’s Report - Dr. Heidi Hahn informed the board that summer school and credit recovery has wrapped up. Early childhood programming is currently going and there will be jump start courses coming up. Dr. Hahn thanked Candance Burckhardt and Beth Cooper for all their work and wished them well in their new endeavors as they move on. Director Ward thanked Dr. Hahn for walking in the 4th of July parade and was wondering about a public land grant for use of playground equipment. Dr, Hahn stated that it is in the process of being worked on. 11. Future Meetings: July 10, 2023 Regular School Board Meeting @ 6:00 p.m. at FMS July 19, 2023 Policy & Community Relations Committee Meeting @ 12:30 p.m. at BHS July 26, 2023 LRP Committee Meeting @ 11:00 a.m. at BHS Student Support Services & Activities @ 12:30 p.m. at BHS August 14, 2023 Regular School Board Meeting @ 6:00 p.m. at FMS 12. Moved by Director Speer second by Director Dondelinger to adjourn the meeting. Carried unanimously. Adjourned at 9:38 p.m. DJ Dondelinger, Clerk Janet Horn, Recording Secretary (Aug. 19, 2023) 251051