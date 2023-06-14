-Legal Advertisement- Invitation for Bid

-Legal Advertisement- Invitation for Bids Red Lake Reservation Housing Authority Red Lake Housing, Project 14 Contractors are invited to submit sealed bids for the construction of Red Lake Housing Project 14, CSI divisions 1-16 to the owner in accordance with the plans and specifications prepared by Nor-Son Construction, LLC. The total scope of work consists of 28 home sites over 5 communities on the Red Lake Reservation, and 2 floor plans, 14 – Turtle prototype, 14- Otter prototype. Construction Manager Nor-Son Construction LLC,on behalf of Red Lake Reservation Housing Authority, will be receiving proposals for all scopes of work within the project. Bid Date Information: June 27th, 2023, at 2:00pm CST Location: Nor-Son Construction, Baxter MN, proposals also accepted via email and Procore Bidding Attention: Mitch Hecker, Project Manager, Nor-Son Construction LLC Proposals must be received by Nor-Son Construction LLC no later than June 27th, 2023, at 2:00pm CST. The construction Manager will subsequently schedule interviews to discuss scope and contract terms with the firm(s) having submitted the most complete, responsible, and responsive proposal(s) representing the best value to the project and demonstrating their ability to effectively function as a member of the project team. Bids received after this time will be returned unopened. Faxed proposals will not be accepted. Note- This is not a public bid opening. All bids must include Hud Form 5369-A Bid Security Prevailing Wage Rates Signed Non-Collusive Affidavit Signed bid forms and Bid Packages for each package to be bid If awarded you will be required to submit a performance and payment bond per HUD for 5369. Project Start: Project will begin on July 17th, 2023 and must be completed by November 30th, 2024 The primary documents and basis for this scope of work are current Architectural, Mechanical and Electrical drawings and specifications The key project team members are as follows Owner Red Lake Reservation Housing Authority, Red Lake, MN Dirk Grosfield – 218-407-0137 Construction Manager Nor-Son Construction LLC, Baxter, MN Mitch Hecker – Project Manager – 612-430-0275 Project Architect Nor-Son Construction Eric Larson AIA – Director of Commercial Architecture Surveyor/Civil Engineer Northern Engineering Consultants, Inc., Bemidji, MN (June 14 & 21, 2023) 233470