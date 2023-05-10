Loon Lake Township Notice to Snow Remova

Loon Lake Township Notice to Snow Removal Contractors Public Notice Request for Sealed Quotes The Board of Supervisors of Loon Lake Township is requesting sealed quotes for roadway snow removal and related winter road and Right-of-Way maintenance work (approximately 22 miles plus or minus) for the one winter season commencing on or about November 1, 2023 and concluding on or about May 1st, 2024. The quotes will be opened and reviewed by the Board of Supervisors at their Regular Monthly Meeting on Monday, June 12th, 2023, commencing at 6:00 PM. Services requested include snow removal, sand and salt application as necessary near intersections or elsewhere as appropriate and any other winter weather related miscellaneous road or Right-of-way maintenance work requested by the Board from time to time Quotes should include a description of all equipment to be utilized, an hourly rate to be charged for each piece of equipment to be utilized, a Certificate of Insurance with per occurrence liability limits of not less than $1,000,000, and at least one Reference from an existing or past Governmental Unit customer that the Contractor has provided similar snow removal related services to. The Board maintains the right, in its sole discretion, to accept or reject any or all of the quotes received. Quotes should be sent to the Clerk, Timothy R. Murphy, either by mail or by email at the addresses indicated below. Timothy R. Murphy, Clerk E-mail: murphytrm@gmail.com Mailing Address: 1646 Cherokee Trail SW, Pequot Lakes, MN 56472 (May 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2023) 222233