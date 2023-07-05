McGough Construction, on behalf of Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative (“Owner”) is soliciting final bid pricing for Bid Package No. 2 on the Mille Lacs Energy Cooperation - New Operations Center project located at 23329 US Highway 169, Aitkin County, Minnesota 56431. McGough will be awarding the following Bid Scopes for Bid Package No. 2: Masonry, Casework, Doors, Frames & Hardware-Supply, Metal Wall Panels, CFMF/Drywall, Tile, Resilient Flooring & Carpet, Acoustical Ceilings, Painting, Misc. Specialties, Fire Suppression, Mechanical, Electrical and Waterproofing. Bid Scopes previously bid include Sitework, Structural Steel, Roofing, Overhead Doors and Entrances & Storefronts. Submit bids to McGough Construction by the Bid Due Date of Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 1:00 PM. Contact Chris Barta at 218-216-1501 or via email at chris.barta@mcgough.com for access to Construction Documents. Documents are also located on the Minnesota Builders Exchange. (July 5, 8, 12 & 15, 2023) 238903