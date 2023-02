MISSION TOWNSHIP ANNUAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN The Annual Meeting for Mission Township will be held on Tuesday. March 14, 2023 @ 7:00pm at the Mission Town Hall, 29474 Cty. Rd. 3 A Zoom Link will be provided at Missiontownship.org In case of inclement weather, the Annual meeting will be held on March 21, 2023 @ 7:00pm Anna Anderson, clerk (Feb. 22; March 1, 2023) 197000