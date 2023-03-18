MISSION TOWNSHIP CROW WING COUNTY, MINNE

MISSION TOWNSHIP CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA ORDINANCE NO. 2023-01 AN ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING THE MISSION TOWNSIDP PLANNING COMMISSION The Town Board adopted Ordinance No. 2023-01 to establish the Mission Township Planning Commission. The Town Board supervisors shall serve as the Planning Commission, but the Town Board may act to expand membership on the Planning Commission. The Ordinance sets out the duties of the Planning Commission, which serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Board. A copy of the ordinance is available for inspection at the Crosslake Community Library, the County Law Library, and a copy May be obtained by contacting the Town Clerk. Anna Anderson, Town Clerk (March 15 & 18, 2023) 204442