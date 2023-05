MISSION TOWNSHIP CROW WING COUNTY, MINNE

MISSION TOWNSHIP CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA ORDINANCE NO. 2023-02 MISSION TOWNSHIP SUBDIVISION ORDINANCE The Town Board adopted Ordinance No. 2023-02 to establish the Mission Township Subdivision Ordinance. The Ordinance prohibits conservation developments within the Town and sets out a plat approval process for developers proposing to plat land within the Town. Under the ordinance, the County remains primarily responsible for processing and acting on proposed subdivisions within the Town. The Ordinance also contains a purpose statement. definitions, administrative provisions, and is effective immediately. A copy of the full ordinance is available on the Town’s website. Anna Anderson, Town Clerk (May 3 & 10, 2023) 220529