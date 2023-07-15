MISSION TOWNSHIP, MINNESOTA RESOLUTION N

MISSION TOWNSHIP, MINNESOTA RESOLUTION NO. 2023-09 RESOLUTION DECLARING THE INTENTION OF MISSION TOWNSHIP TO ISSUE AND SELL ITS GENERAL OBLIGATION CERTIFICATES OF INDEBTEDNESS, SERIES 2023A, IN THE APPROXIMATE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1,500,000 BE IT RESOLVED by the Town Board of Supervisors (the “Board”) of Mission Township, Minnesota (the “Town”), as follows: Section 1. Background. 1.01. The Town intends to issue and sell its General Obligation Certificates of Indebtedness, Series 2023A (the “Certificates”), in the maximum amount of$1,500,000, to finance road improvements, and the acquisition of various pieces of equipment, including but not limited to fire trucks, radio/pager equipment, fire department equipment and other similar equipment (the “Project”). The Certificates will be general obligations of the Town, will mature over a 20-year period, and will bear interest at the rate determined at the time of the sale, all pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 475, as amended, and Section 366.095, as amended (the “Act”). 1.02. The principal amount of the Certificates to be issued in the year 2023 will exceed 0.25% of the estimated market value of the Town for the year 2023. 1.03. The Act provides that if the principal amount of the Certificates exceeds 0.25% If the estimated market value of the Town such Certificates may not be issued for at least ten days after the publication of this resolution in a newspaper of general circulation in the Town. If before the end of that time, a petition asking for an election on the proposition signed by voters equal to ten percent (10%) of the number of voters at the last regular Town election is filed with the Town Clerk, such Certificates may not be issued until the proposition of its issuance has been approved by a majority of the votes cast on the question at a regular or special election. 1.04. The Board finds it necessary to issue its Certificates in the approximate aggregate principal amount of $1,500,000 in order to finance the Project and hereby provides its preliminary approval to the issuance of the Certificates. Section 2. Authorization. The Town Clerk is authorized and directed to publish this resolution in the official newspaper of the Town. Passed and adopted this 10th day of July, 2023. /s/ Jon Auge, Chair Attest: /s/ Anna Anderson, Town Clerk (July 15, 2023) 241213