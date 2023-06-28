MN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES Paid Public Notice Each year the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Forestry reforests thousands of acres of forestland. We use a variety of techniques and treatments to establish trees and ensure they survive, grow, and remain healthy. A small percentage of the sites we manage each year are treated with herbicides to control competing vegetation, either to prepare sites for subsequent tree planting or seeding, or to release young seedlings from overtopping trees and brush. The Backus Area will be applying herbicide on 9 sites comprising 108.2 acres to prepare for planting or seeding and release trees from competing vegetation between 07/15/2023 and 09/15/2023. The treatment will be done using the following equipment: a modified skidder. All sites treated with herbicides will be signed so that the public will know when they are on a treated site. (#RunDates#) #ADid#