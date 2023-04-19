NOTICE Grave Lake Association 920 Elk La

NOTICE Grave Lake Association 920 Elk Lane NW Elk River, MN 55330 The Grave Lake Association has contracted to treat Curly Leaf Pondweed, an Aquatic Invasive Species in Grave Lake in 2023. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has granted to the Grave Lake Association a waiver of the requirement that the Association obtain the signatures of approval of owners of lakeshore property. Instead, the Grave Lake Association will notify property owners of the treatment through alternate forms. This notice is one form that the Grave Lake Association is using to notify property owners. Other forms may include but are not limited to notification through the association’s mailing list, website, annual newsletter and or meeting. With regard to the treatment for this year, 2023: 1. The proposed date for treatment: May 1, 2023 through June 15, 2023 2. The target species for the treatment: Curly Leaf Pondweed 3. The method of control or product being used: EPA and MDA registered aquatic herbicides, such as but not limited to: Diquat Dibromide. 4. How landowners my request that control not occur adjacent to the landowner’s property: If you desire that the treatment of Curly Leaf Pondweed not occur adjacent to your property, please notify the Grave Lake Association immediately at the following address and email address below: Grave Lake Association 920 Elk Lane NW Elk River, MN 55330 jon@getfreshpaint.biz (April 26, 2023) 214416