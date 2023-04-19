NOTICE Gull Chain of Lakes Association P.O. Box 102 Nisswa, MN 56468 The Gull Chain of Lakes Association (GCOLA hereafter) has contracted to treat Curly Leaf Pondweed, an Aquatic Invasive Species in Lake Margaret in 2023. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has granted to GCOLA a waiver of the requirement that the association obtain the signatures of approval of owners of lake-shore property. Instead, GCOLA will notify property owners of the treatment through alternate forms. This notice is one form that GCOLA is using to notify property owners. Other forms include but are not limited to notification on the GCOLA website, www.gcola.org With regard to the treatment for this year, 2023: 1. The proposed date for treatment: May 1, 2023 through June 15, 2023 2. The target species for the treatment: Curly Leaf Pondweed 3. The method of control or product being used: EPA and MDA registered aquatic herbicide: Endothall or diquat dibromide 4. How landowners may request that control not occur adjacent to the landowner’s property: If you desire that the treatment of Curly Leaf Pondweed not occur adjacent to your property, please notify the Gull Chain of Lakes Association immediately at the following address and email address below: P.O. Box 102 Nisswa, MN 56468 info@gcola.org (April 19, 2023) 214419