NOTICE North Long Lake Association P.O. Box 54 Merrifield, MN 56465 The North Long Lake Association has contracted to treat Curly Leaf Pondweed, an Aquatic Invasive Species in North Long Lake in 2023. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has granted to the North Long Lake Association a waiver of the requirement that the association obtain the signatures of approval of owners of lakeshore property. Instead, the North Long Lake Association will notify property owners of the treatment through alternate forms. This notice is one form that the North Long Lake Association is using to notify property owners. Other forms may include but are not limited to notification through member email lists, website and or annual meeting. With regard to the treatment for this year, 2023: 1. The proposed date for treatment: May 8, 2023 through June 15, 2023 2. The target species for the treatment: Curly Leaf Pondweed 3. The method of control or product being used: EPA and MDA registered aquatic herbicides such as: Endothall, Diquat dibromide 4. How landowners may request that control not occur adjacent to the landowner’s property: If you desire that the treatment of Curly Leaf Pondweed not occur adjacent to your property, please notify the North Long Lake Association immediately at the following address and email address below: North Long lake Association P.O. Box 54 Merrifield, MN 56465 ajaatty@gmail.com (April 29, 2023 )219106