NOTICE Notice is hereby given that Paul Hardenberg, at c/o 5577 county road 138 Garrison, Minnesota (56450), is the Executor/ Beneficiary/ Minnesota Name Holder of the business now being carried out at 5577 county road 138, Garrison, Minnesota, 56450 in the following assumed name, to wit PAUL WAYNE HARDENBERG all caps name; and the nature of Business is Commerce. (March 29, 2023) 208773